Jennifer Aniston wants you to vote — as long as it's not for Kanye West. Jen shared a message with fans on Oct. 24 about why they shouldn't be checking the rapper's name on their 2020 ballots. It didn't take long for West himself to catch wind of the message, and he wasn't exactly happy with Jen's non-endorsement. Kanye West's response to Jennifer Aniston telling fans not to vote for him was a lot y'all.

West first announced he would be running for president in the 2020 election on July 4. At first, fans weren't sure how seriously to take his presidential bid, but it appears West has made good on his promise to run in the upcoming election.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he tweeted on Independence Day. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

There's been controversy surrounding West's presidential run seeing as fans and politicians alike believe a vote for Ye will take away from the two top candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In an election where every vote matters, third-party candidacies can sway the outcome of an election. Aniston wants to make it very clear there's no comedic relief in voting for West.

Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible'," she captioned a pic of herself mailing in her ballot.

West then apparently took a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article which was headlined, “Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans ‘It’s Not Funny to Vote for Kanye," and posted it to social media. He captioned the photo, “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo.” His post has since been deleted.

The interview with Joe Rogan West referenced was conducted in late October and largely touched upon West's reasoning for running in this year's election. He told the podcast host that God was “calling me to take this position.”

Aniston isn't one of them, but there are some celebrities who are supporting West on the campaign trail. The likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Elon Musk have spoken out in support of West's presidential run, though, with a current 2% support rate, it's not looking like Yeezy will take the Oval Office anytime soon.