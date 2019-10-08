Are you ready to shed some major tears? If you are, Kanye West's quote about loving Kim Kardashian West on 'True Hollywood Story' is absolutely going to do the trick. On Oct. 6, E! released a new True Hollywood Story that featured none other than Kim. The episode really delved into who she is and features interviews with her sisters, Scott Disick, and even the executive producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Farnaz Farjam Chazan.

Needless to say, if you're going to be doing a deep dive on Kardashian featuring her entire inner circle, you're also going to have to feature her husband, Kanye West. In his interview, Kaney held nothing back and got super candid about falling in love with his now wife — and it's pretty much the cutest thing ever.

"Any time I was around her or I saw her, it was a magnetic attraction to this force of energy," he explained in the confessional. "She was good, pure, happy, loving, brave, courageous, strong."

Kim also gave her two cents on the early days of their romance. "I met Kanye in 2002. He would always ask everyone who I was and they always said, 'Oh, she has a boyfriend.'"

But even her boyfriends weren't able to stop them from eventually finding love with each other. "We just kept on connecting and coming into each other's lives," she continued. "Then he invited me to Paris to his fashion show and that's when it happened. That's when we started our relationship then I was like, 'Sh*t. Why didn't this happen sooner?' It was just right."

These two literally could not be any cuter if they tried.

Even though they were enamored by each other for years, the decision to be together wasn't necessarily an easy one. In the interview, Kim opened up about how she knew full well that Kanye's decision to date her could have come with some serious professional ramifications for him. People apparently told Kanye that they thought he was making a big mistake.

"I mean, everyone would tell him, 'You can't be with her. She's a reality star. She's gonna sink your career,'" she remembered. Luckily, as anyone who's ever even heard of Kanye knows, he's never really been one to bend over backward to please the public. "He was just like, 'But I love her," Kim recalled of her husband's reaction to their haters. "'I don't care.'"

Kim delved into more detail on her love story with her hubby during the 10-year anniversary special of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"I met him I think in 2002 or 2003. He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him and then they did a video together, so I'd see him a few times," she began. "He was asking his friends: 'Who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn't know what my name was. Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction. I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted."

It was after she broke things off with Kris that Kanye invited her to come hang with him in Paris.

"After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.' He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me," she continued. "So I went there and I stayed with him, and that's where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him... Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support."

And the rest, my friends, is history.