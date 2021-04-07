A documentary about Kanye West's life is hitting the small screen. Yep, Netflix has commissioned a docuseries which will follow his biggest career moments, and it will undoubtedly touch on his personal life as well. Kanye West's new Netflix docuseries sounds like a dream come true for fans, but one question remains: Will it feature Kim Kardashian?

The news about the project hit the internet on April 6, and while details are still emerging, it sounds like the docuseries will cover a lot of ground. According to Variety, the film will includ more than two decades of footage from West's life. The multi-part series is also said to include plenty of never-before-seen footage, and will pan through highlights as well as hardships such as the loss of his mother Donda West.

The description didn't include Kardashian's name, so fans will have to wait and see whether the star makes an appearance in the series, and just how much it delves into their marriage. Other topics the film is expected to cover includes his Yeezy fashion line, 2020 presidential bid, and his 22 Grammy-winning music career.

The Netflix docuseries is expected to be released sometime in 2021.

It would come as a surprise if the multiple decades of footage from West's life didn't include Kardashian. The two shared an eight-year romance (and six years of marriage) before she filed for divorce in February 2021.

They also shared four kids: North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint West.

It's unclear how much of a hand West will have in the doc, but it appears some of his former colleagues are taking the lead on producing it. Production duo Coodie & Chike, who previously directed and produced West’s music videos for “Jesus Walks (Version 3)” and “Through the Wire," are overseeing the film. The two have been chronicling West's life for quite some time, so it's likely no stone will be left unturned.

West's forthcoming project does not yet have a title, but one thing's for sure: Fans are going to receive a front row seat to his prolific career.