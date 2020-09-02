Having a song or music video leak before a release date is an artist's worst nightmare. In a digital age, there's no going back, and a leaked song can spread to the masses within a matter of seconds. But with Kanye West's latest music leak, fans aren't just talking about the lyrics. Kanye West's leaked "Feel Me" video features Kim Kardashian "birthing" Kylie Jenner and fans are so, so confused.

The video in question was shot three years ago, according to director Eli Russell Linnetz, and also features Tyga on the track. The director, who previously worked on Kanye's "Famous" and "Fade" visuals, explained the bizarre video concept in an interview with E!.

"It features Kylie coming out of Kim's vagina," he explained. "The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim."

The video's metaphorical meaning never saw the light of day after Jenner and Tyga, who dated from 2015 to 2017, called it quits. "The video was shot over five months but was never released because Kylie and Tyga broke up," Linnetz told the site.

You can see the video which leaked on Sept. 2, below. The moment where Kardashian appears to birth her sister appears at the 3:15 mark.

The video cost a pretty penny make, so it's surprising neither West nor Tyga insisted on releasing it. Linnetz said the 3-minute clip cost nearly $1 million to produce.

As for the concept , Linnetz said he wanted the video to have a futuristic feel. It's "the visual smashing of American iconography, man made machinery battling man-made women," he shared. "A battle of machines set in a futuristic mysterious magic arena."

As much as Linnetz tried to explain his vision in the interview, fans are still scratching their heads after watching the video. "That Kanye video is super weird," one fan tweeted.

West is notorious for his unpredictable schedule when it comes to releasing music, but this is one video fans definitely didn't see coming.