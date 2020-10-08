During the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate, California Sen. Kamala Harris went head-to-head with current Vice President Mike Pence, who has acknowledged the former prosecutor as a "skilled debater" in the past. Obviously, their answers took center stage — but the real star never even had to say a word. Kamala Harris' eyebrows at the vice presidential debate were epic, and people are stanning these new political stars.

From the very start of the debate, Harris came out swinging. When Pence defended the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic and its record on climate change, even questioning the science on climate issues, Harris visibly gawked at the current vice president — raising her eyebrows in what seemed like astonishment. Additionally, her range of facial expressions when Pence refuted the alleged findings on Trump's now infamous tax return documents, stating that the president has paid "tens of millions of dollars in taxes," were absolute gold.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

It was not subtle, and people on Twitter were living for it.

Because tonight's debate was the only vice presidential debate of the season, the pressure for the two political opponents to clearly explain their positions on the nation's most pressing issues was especially pointed. At one point, Harris stood her ground and explained her positions on climate change, offering viewers a clear perspective on Biden's approach to environmental remediation. While Pence justified his position on refusing to consider a Green New Deal, Harris countered him by stating that climate change was an inevitable "existential crisis."

"With regard to climate change, the climate is changing, but the issue is, what's the cause and what do we do about it?" Pence said. Trump has previously questioned the scientific consensus that climate change is caused by human activity, although he recently conceded that humans play some role in climate change. Pence also suggested that the Green New Deal would hurt American energy industries. "President Trump and I believe that the progress that we have made on a cleaner environment is happening precisely because we have a strong, free market economy."

"Joe [Biden] believes, again, in science," Harris countered, citing a laundry list of natural disasters that have hit the United States in recent years. She added that Biden's economic plan includes job creation in clean energy fields, as a method to fight climate change. "Joe's plan is about saying we're gonna deal with it, but we're also going to create jobs," Harris said.

Although two more presidential debates are scheduled to take place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, there's been plenty of speculation on whether or not these events will continue as planned due to current President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. With this uncertainty hanging in the air so close to the Nov. 3, Harris' performance tonight may prove to have a marked effect on the outcome of the upcoming election. Only, of course, partially helped by her eyebrows.