Ooooh, there is definitely some drama cooking right now. *Sips tea.* As you already know, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation on Aug. 10 and fans of the couple were devastated to hear the news. They had only just tied the knot in December 2018, after all. On the same day that Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed they were going their separate ways, Cyrus was seen getting cozy with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, who also just got out of a five-year relationship with Brody Jenner. After a month of public outings and makeout sessions, People reported that Cyrus and Carter split on Sept. 21. Then, on Oct. 4, Cyrus was seen kissing Cody Simpson, and shortly afterward, Cyrus called Simpson her "BF" on social media. I know. That's a lot of info to take in, but I'm not done yet, because now, Kaitlynn Carter's Instagram quote about love may totally be shading Miley Cyrus and her new relationship. Like I said: drama.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Kaitlynn Carter went on Instagram to share a very cryptic post with her followers. She posted a photo of a white card that had a quote from advice columnist Ann Landers. The card read, “Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing, and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses.”

You can read Carter's post below.

Now, her post could mean a lot of different things, but Cyrus did just start dating Cody Simpson just two weeks after Cyrus and Carter ended their own relationship. Can you blame anyone for assuming there may be some subtle shade involved here when the words "love," "friendship," and "loyalty" are so close together?

If you think Carter's post is about something other than Miley Cyrus, maybe this next piece of info will change your mind. Just hours before Carter shared her cryptic post on Instagram, Carter's best friend, Becca Tilley from The Bachelor, also seemingly shaded Miley Cyrus on her podcast, Scrubbing In. Tilley even used Cyrus' name, so it wasn't hard to figure out who or what she was talking about.

“Yeah, I don’t know. I’m friends with Kaitlynn, so," Tilley said. "I think when you’re in a relationship or, like, seen with anyone, like, out of respect to that person, it’s maybe, like...."

Tilley continued, "Obviously, Miley shouldn’t have to date in her home, but it’s like, you know there’s photos everywhere, you know?”

On Oct. 4, Cyrus opened up about dating in the public eye after her split with Liam Hemsworth. After TMZ shared pictures of Cyrus kissing Cody Simpson on a date, Cyrus shared a post on Twitter that read, “I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning .... I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

She ended her post by saying, "can’t I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!" referencing the photo TMZ posted of Cyrus and Simpson kissing.

You know what, Miley? You do you! Don't listen to what the haters say. If you want to kiss Cody Simpson and enjoy an acai bowl, go ahead! Your fans support you no matter what and that's all that really matters, right?