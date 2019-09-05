I know we're all still mourning the end of The Last Song's most epic couple, but Kaitlynn Carter's birthday Instagrams with Miley Cyrus are about to make you super happy for the new reported couple. Kaitlynn turned 31 on Sept. 4, and Miley, 26, was by her side for the big day. Like any good millennial, Kaitlynn kept her followers up to speed on her birthday plans by posting plenty of pics and vids to her story throughout the day and night.

A bunch were regrams from people wishing her a happy birthday. (Oh, and BTW, one of those regrams was from none other than Miley's sister, Brandi Cyrus. Alongside a picture of herself chilling on a boat with Miley and Kaitlynn, Brandi wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAITLYNN !" Obvi she also employed the help of plenty of festive gifs and stickers.)

So, yeah. It's clear that Kaitlynn has made an impression on Miley's fam. But it's also clear from her story that Miley has made a big impression on Kaitlynn. Following the regrams of people wishing her a happy birthday, Kaitlynn posted not one, not two, but three black and white pictures of herself and Miley posing on a Los Angeles balcony.

And here's the pic Brandi posted:

If they look like they're totally happy in love, that's because they reportedly are.

In fact, just two days before Carter's birthday, People reported that the couple is living together. “They live together and are very happy,” a "Cyrus source" told People on Sept. 2. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

And this reportedly isn't one of those awk situations where one member of the couple is more into it than the other. “Miley and Kaitlynn are on the same page,” a source told Us Weekly on Sept. 4, adding that's “why they work so well together.” Specifically, the source noted that Miley reportedly loves Kaitlynn's “free-spirited, nonjudgmental, fun personality.”

Here's where things get really heavy, you guys: The source told Us Weekly that the two are really "falling for" each other. “She’s really fallen for her and the feeling is mutual," the source said of Miley, adding that the pop star "feels she can totally be herself with Kaitlynn, and is really comfortable around her.”

I mean, after seeing them together in those pics, are any of us even really surprised by this information? They seem to be totally enamored by each other. So much so that they're doing pre-birthday-dinner photoshoots like two teens madly in love.

A rep for Miley confirmed her split from Liam Hemsworth to People on Aug. 10. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the rep told People. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Here's to hoping Liam also manages to find a love like this in his own time.