While neither of them have either confirmed or denied their rumored romance, Kaitlynn Carter 'liked' an Instagram comment about her and Miley Cyrus that drops some major hints about their relationship status. According to People, he comment Carter 'liked' on Instagram was made by a user named Victoria, a Cyrus super fan. “Just wanted to let you know that you don’t deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley’s ‘fans’!,” she wrote. “You and Miley have every right to do whatever you want! If you make Miley happy then I like you! Miley’s happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!”

For those of you who don't even know what the heck Cyrus' fan is talking about, let me give you a little bit of a refresher. Anyone who follows both Carter and Cyrus on Instagram knows that the two have been living their best lives galavanting around Italy since their respective breakups with Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth. Then, on Aug. 10, things took a super steamy turn when a picture, shared exclusively with Entertainment Tonight featured the two newly single ladies reportedly making out. OK, so here's the thing about the picture. Well, actually there are a few pictures that definitely make it clear that they were physically very close to each other while sun bathing in Italy. But the picture of them reportedly making out doesn't clearly show their faces, so we can't be 100 percent sure it's them.

That being said, people are taking it as a sign that something is going on between the two, which could be what Victoria was referring to in her comment on Carter's picture.

While Cyrus' fan is cool with the rumors that the two ladies might be seeing each other, Carter's ex Jenner is not so much. In an exchange caught by none other than Comments By Celebs, Jenner's The Hills co-star Brandon Thomas Lee wrote on his picture saying, "let's round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out." To this, Jenner responded, "watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon." Cyrus was not here for the exchange and chimed in to respond to Jenner's comment by telling him to "go take a nap in your truck and cool off."

Drama!

Cyrus and Hemsworth's split was first announced to People on Aug. 10 by a rep for Cyrus. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the rep told People. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Hemsworth took to Instagram three days later on Aug. 13 to confirm the sad news:

Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.

I don't know about you, but I'm with the person who wrote the Instagram comment that Carter 'liked.' Being a fan of anyone involved here means you want them to be happy. It's that simple!