Ah, you guys, I'm so freaking excited. Justin and Hailey Bieber's reported wedding location and date is finally here. As of Aug. 22, TMZ reported that the Biebers have decided to host their nuptials on Sept. 30 in South Carolina.

TMZ reports they received this information after reportedly receiving a "sneak peak" of the couple's "comic book-style card announcing their second nuptials." While TMZ says the invite was reportedly lacking detail, it reportedly did include the date and location. So, I'm thinking the reported invite was more like a save the date than it was a legit invite.

OK, so I know what you're probably thinking: Why South Carolina? Any true fans of the Biebers know that Justin is from Canada, Hailey is from New York, and the couple now resides in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that the couple simply chose South Carolina because, well, they like it there. According to TMZ the couple was spotted in Palmetto Bluff, a beautiful wanter-front area that Bieber's reportedly been to multiple times for both work and pleasure.

Oh, and to be clear, the Biebers are technically already married. While the couple legally tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, they've reportedly been been holding off on a formal wedding ceremony until Justin is feeling better.

“They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now,” a source close to Bieber told People on March 18. “They haven’t sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.”

Bieber is reportedly seeking mental health care. “Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay,” the source tells People. “He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey’s sake. He is still confident that he will get there.”

And Hailey was reportedly totally cool with letting her husband take his time. “Hailey isn’t putting any pressure on him at all," People's source said. "She only wants him to focus on his mental health.”

With everything Justin was reportedly going through, a second source told People back in March that Hailey was reportedly his rock. “There are so many people who love and care for him and are helping him deal with what he needs to deal with,” the source told People. “Hailey is definitely one of those people. She is there for him in a way that you wouldn’t expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her.”

Hailey, herself, spoke candidly about their struggles as a couple in an interview with Vogue when she and her husband graced their March cover.

"It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place," she told the publication. "But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him."

Dawwww. Can't wait to see pics of these lovebirds tying the knot.