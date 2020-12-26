Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber spent the holidays cozied up together and documented some of the sweet moments. The singer and model packed in a lot of festive activities, including watching an old video of The Nutcracker from Hailey's ballet days. From a sunset beach outing to a warm night in, Justin and Hailey Bieber's Christmas 2020 Instagrams will melt your heart.

The "Yummy" singer uploaded a ton of holiday posts to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 25, featuring several cute moments with his wife. The first post features Bieber dancing around in his kitchen to one of his songs. In it he's wearing a brimmed hat and holding a glass of white wine, as Baldwin laughs at him in the background. His second post features a fun TikTok video with choreographer Nick DeMoura and artist-producer Maejor as they dance it out in front of a Christmas tree. But the cream of the crop is a black and white photo with Hailey as they stand in front of their tree kissing.

Bieber also uploaded a video of Baldwin dancing in The Nutcracker as a child and captioned it, "If u didn’t know how cute my wife was already you will know after watching her tiny self in the nutcracker. My heart can’t take it."

If that wasn't cute enough, Bieber also posted a thread of them enjoying a beach sunset. "What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence. Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol," he wrote.

Baldwin also showed some holiday love for her hubby. "My very own christmas love," she wrote alongside a thread with a pic of her sticking her tongue out near Justin's lips. The second picture shows Baldwin without her husband, posing under a green light and sticking her tongue out at the camera.

Leading up to the holiday, Baldwin revealed when she knew she was falling in love with Bieber. On Dec. 22, she responded to an interested fan on her IG Stories during a session of the "post a pic of" challenge.

A fan asked her to post a picture of the "first time [she knew she was] in love with JB," and she replied with a cute pic of her and Bieber dancing poolside.

The Biebers are way too cute for their own good, and how can you ~not~ be glad to see it?