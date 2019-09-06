Is there a celebrity couple more in love than Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin? These two are goals in so many ways, including their sweet messages to one another on social media. If you follow Bieber or Baldwin on Instagram, you’ve gotten used to seeing romantic photos and sentimental captions about their relationship. And now, Justin Bieber's Instagram comment about posting pictures of Hailey Baldwin proves even further that his love for her is the real deal.

On Sept. 5, Bieber posted a photo to his Instagram story of Baldwin wearing an oversized long-sleeve t-shirt and fanny pack, with the words “No makeup, Like what??” and a collection of heart eye emojis. He later shared the photo to his feed, to which Baldwin responded, “making a girl blush over here.” One angry commenter went off on Bieber for posting too many photos of his wife, saying “if you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that ‘YOU'RE IN LOVE.’”

This didn’t sit well with Bieber, who stepped in to defend himself. “Honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do,” he wrote back. “It’s not only reassuring to her it’s also a way of giving people something to look forward to.. I’m not forcing it down anyone’s throat, YOU follow ME. Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving down my love for her down your throat too. This is my life. Unfollow me if you don’t like what I post.”

Hundreds of other commenters chimed in with support and appreciation for the couple. This post about Baldwin is one of many Bieber has shared recently, expressing his love and admiration for his girl. Earlier on Sept. 5, Bieber posted a sweet photo of him and Baldwin holding hands as they walked down the street, with the caption, “Better at 70 baby. I love you more everyday. You challenge me, strengthen me and your overall way cooler and more awesome than I am and I’m okay with that.” Baldwin also posts frequently about Bieber, calling him “my person” and “safe place.”

These two are obviously madly in love, and sharing their romance on social media is an important way for them to express those feelings openly. Baldwin and Bieber’s super public relationship has become a major facet of both of their Instagram feeds. Fans are hoping to see even more photos of the couple during their upcoming wedding, which is set for September 30 in South Carolina. Baldwin and Bieber got legally married in an NYC courthouse in September 2018, but they’ve reportedly been trying to schedule a religious ceremony since then. This upcoming wedding date is apparently the third one they’ve put on the calendar. (Third time’s the charm, hopefully.)

Whether or not the wedding happens, fans can rest assured that Baldwin and Bieber are still very happy together. And for those who follow Bieber… the sappy content isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Boy knows he’s in love, and he’s proud to admit it. More power to him!