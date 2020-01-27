Justin Bieber's highly-anticipated docuseries is here and it's got a surprise for fans. Bieber's left a few hints about the new songs on his new album. You see, Justin Bieber's Seasons documentary episodes might reveal his new album's tracklist.

On Monday, Jan. 27, Bieber officially released four episodes of Seasons covering his life after he canceled last leg of his Purpose Tour in July 2017. Each episode is around 10-minute long, and features unreleased music from Bieber, which fans believewill be featured on his upcoming album.

"GUYS WE LITERALLY HAVE THE TRACKLIST FOR THE ALBUM, THEY ARE LISTING EVERY NEW SONG AT THE END OF THE EPISODES #JustinBieberSeasons #SEASONS," tweeted one fan.

This theory has some credibility because 1) official credits for movies and documentaries include musical credits and 2) the background music in Bieber's 2020 promo video included the then-unreleased track "Yummy" in the background. It looks like it could be the case again here.

The songs included in the credits are "Yummy," "Runnin Over, "Habitual," "Available," "Always," "Forgiving Me (You Keep)," "Come Around Me," and "La Bomba."

If this is true, fans can expect at least eight songs on the album. However, there's a possibility the album could include a lot more tracks.

In the first episode, at the 10:18 mark, Bieber is in the studio rearranging flash cards on a table. I'd like to think each one represents a potential song on the album. If that's the case, there is a row of what looks like a column of four cards and another with eight cards. Interesting! That's the same number of songs in the credit sequence.

Justin Bieber on YouTube

To be clear, these album theories are just theories, fam. But fans can bank on new music. In the first episode, Bieber visits his hometown of Stratford, Ontario, Canada. According to the on-screen graphic, it's May 2019. Underneath that, the text reads “nine months until album release.” Nine months from May 2019 is February 2020 — and that's around the corner.

Bieber has yet to officially confirm the release date of his upcoming album, but he tweeted the dates January 27, 28, 29 and February 14 six days before premiering Seasons.

While the number of songs are unconfirmed, one thing is for certain — a new album is dropping in February 2020. You better Belieb it!