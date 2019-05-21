I'm done trying to figure Justin Bieber out. The man can't be put in a box, people! Biebs had been on a lengthy music break up until extremely recently when he debuted his new collaboration song with Ed Sheeran called "I Don't Care." On May 21, he announced yet another collaboration on Instagram, but this time, the collab is way less expected. Biebs is linking up with a natural American beauty and personal care company called Schmidt's to spread the word about clean living in regards to both personal and global care. Justin Bieber's collaboration with Schmidt's Naturals may not be what you were expecting, but who cares? The man has followers and why not bring attention to an organization that is trying to save our planet, one deodorant stick at a time?

Schmidt's website explains, "To us, the future of naturals is in quality, groundbreaking plant-powered formulas — without compromising on ingredients or user experience. We’re here to make natural products fun, accessible, and rewarding for everyone." This includes Justin Bieber. Biebs posted a shirtless photo of himself standing with his arms wide open in front of an ominous, stormy sky. He captioned the picture, "ready for Here + Now… new collab coming this Fall with @schmidtsnaturals."

Meanwhile, over on Schmidt's Instagram, you can browse their vegan and additive-free deodorants, toothpaste, and soaps. Their site states that all products are "free of aluminum, propylene glycol, SLS, PEG, parabens, phthalates, artificial fragrance, artificial flavor, artificial colorants, and artificial sweeteners."

Pretty awesome. You have my attention.

Perhaps Bieber was inspired by his other-other recent collaboration with Lil Dicky for the song "Earth." That music video features Bieber's voice dubbed over a cartoon Baboon and is entirely designed to bring awareness to how tragically fast humans are destroying our planet. Lil Dicky himself described on Ellen DeGeneres' show how he learned from famous philanthropist Leonardo DiCaprio that humans have twelve years to radically turn around our behavior and the abuse of our resources before (more) dangerous climate changes occur.

Perhaps Bieber linking up with Schmidt's is a small way the singer can create an impact — by encouraging his 113 million followers to go a little greener with their products. Straight up, you better believe I've combed over everything Schmidt's has to offer, read a little bit about their process, and decided their Bergamot + Lime scent is probably bomb AF. Thanks for the tip, Justin!

It's not totally clear what products will be featured in Bieber's Here + Now line, but I can only assume the smells will evoke equal parts of unbridled youthful enthusiasm and heady brooding emotion. (<-- You can keep that brand breakdown for free, Justin.) In the past, Bieber's fragrances included notes of honeysuckle, white musk, sandalwood, and apricot. Was he barely a teenager when he created these previous scents? Yes. But that doesn't mean he hasn't worked out his smell-profile now that he's the wise age of 25 and a husband.

Some fans are undoubtedly sad that Bieber's latest collab is a skincare line rather than, oh... say... a new album. But, however you feel about this movie, there's no doubt it can only do good things for everyone. In just three hours, his collaboration announcement gained nearly 1.5 million likes. That's a whole lot more people eyeing up cruelty and aluminum-free deodorant than the day before, y'know?