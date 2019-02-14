It's easy to assume that celebrities are just constantly showering each other with million-dollar gifts and, hey, some of them definitely are! But Justin Bieber's best gift for Hailey Bieber was surprisingly simple. In a recent Valentine's Day themed video the new Mrs. Bieber just shot for Harper's Bazaar, the model shared the most romantic thing her husband did for her. Spoiler: it's not proposing to her with her gigantic engagement ring.

No, of all of the nice, romantic things that I'm sure Justin has has done for her over the course of their admittedly short relationship, what stuck out for Hailey was actually surprisingly simple.

"I got home from work one day and my husband had flowers just because on the table for me," she shared. "No one had ever done that for me before for just no occasion, no specific reason."

Aww, Justin! You big sap!

Hailey also gave a shoutout to her husband in the beginning of the video when she introduced herself as Hailey Bieber. "I'm Hailey Bieber and not Baldwin anymore," she said with a laugh. "Everyone knows now."

I mean, she's not wrong. Ever since she changed her Instagram name to Hailey Rhode Bieber back in November, it's been pretty widely acknowledged that she's no longer a Baldwin. And, while it seems like she's made peace with the decision now, the model shared in a recent interview with Bustle that it wasn't initially so easy for her to decide.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I'm very proud of my family name," she told Bustle. "I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.' It's true!"

Obviously, her dad was right. She may be a Bieber now but we'll all know that she's still part of the Baldwin clan.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to talking about Justin in the Harper's Bazaar video, Baldwin also opened up about some other tidbits about her love life before her marriage.

Like, for starters, her rom-com worthy first kiss. "First kiss that I can remember with a boy that I really, really, really had a big crush on when I was probably 12 or 13," Baldwin shared on camera. "We were sledding at my house. We did a little jump onto the driveway and we were laying there laughing and there was snow on the ground and we kissed."

Like, are you freaking kidding me? They were sledding by her house and kissed while they were laughing on the snowy ground?! I would be shocked if that scene doesn't already exist in at least a few teen movies.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model also opened up in the video about some not-so-great romantic experiences, like her worst kiss. "I've definitely had a couple that I was like blerrggg wish that did not happen," she admitted. "But," she adds with a shrug, "We've all had those"

Ain't that the truth.

Finally, at the end of the video, Hailey shares her pretty profound thoughts on love that are bound to make you smile on Valentine's Day whether or not you're in a relationship. "I think love is just a really important thing," she says. "I feel like it comes in all different types of relationships, all different forms."

Watch the full Valentine's Day video featuring interviews with Hailey, Taylor Hill, Winnie Harlow, Anok Yai, Hyunji Shin, Krow, and Cara Taylor below: