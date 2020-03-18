If you're on the lookout for a little glimmer of joy during your quarantine, allow me to suggest watching Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's "Why Is Everything Chrome" TikTok dance. ICYMI: The "Why Is Everything Chrome" TikTok dance is a new trend on the app, with even OG TikTok stars like Charli D'Amelio taking part. Basically, all it involves is doing a variation of a specific dance to a remixed song that starts off with a nasally-sounding guy asking, "why is everything chrome?" Then the song launches into a remixed version of 2006 Dem Franchize Boys hit "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It." As you can imagine, the dance involves lots of leaning and rocking.

On March 17, Bieber took to his Instagram account to post a TikTok video of himself and Baldwin doing their rendition of the now viral dance. Needless to say, they crushed it. I mean, are you surprised? Baldwin was a dancer long before she became a model and Bieber's music is living proof that the guy's got rhythm pulsing through his veins. So, yeah. If any couple was about to rock the socks off of a viral dance challenge, it was most definitely going to be them.

Watch the video for yourself here and prepare to feel a sudden burst of joy:

Isn't it just so happy and fun? And aren't they legitimately both such good dancers?! OK, I'll cool it. (Yes, I've seen the video about 100 times now. What of it?)

The video was likely made while the couple socially isolated, as Baldwin revealed that she and her husband are currently quarantining with a March 17 Instagram featuring photos of nature-filled trip they took in the past. She captioned the post:

quarantining 🙆🏼‍♀️ but reminiscing on this beautiful trip.. reminding me to never take these experiences for granted and how grateful I am for such amazing memories. sending everyone love and good energy!!

The same day Bieber posted a montage video of people doing good for their communities alongside this caption urging people to socially isolate:

Obviously this is a really scary time.I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

According to People, the couple will reportedly be quarantining themselves in Canada until it's safe to go back to their routine lives. “They plan on socially distancing themselves,” a source reportedly told People on March 17. “In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still... They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives."

Let's all follow their lead and try to quarantine as much as possible until the world is safe for everyone again.