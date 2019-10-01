I can't say I'm surprised about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's pre-wedding sleepover details. The couple, who are very much authentically themselves, forced their guests to watch a screening of The Notebook ahead of their South Carolina nuptials. Yes, you read that correctly.

Perhaps Mr. and Mrs. Bieber see a little bit of themselves in Allie and Noah, the characters from the beloved 2004 romantic film based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks? Whatever the case is, TMZ reported the movie — which is the duo's favorite — was shown to party-goers as they noshed on candy and ice cream.

Things weren't all mellow, though. The outlet described the bash as a "carnival theme" that took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff and ended with a surprise water gun fight at 1 a.m., which was started by none other than the bride and groom.

The night also included a dance party, bowling, and a massive game of capture the flag — you know, the sport you used to play in gym class in middle school. I'm not going to lie, that sounds like my kind of party.

Bieber and Baldwin, who officially became husband and wife in September 2018 when they wed in an NYC courthouse, said "I do" again on Sept. 30 in front of family and famous friends.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Jaden Smith, and other celebs were in attendance for the romantic occasion.

Personally, I think Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, was the most fun to watch on social media as her excitement for the wedding unfolded leading up to her son's big day.

The morning after tying the knot, Bieber posted two photos of him and his love and I can honestly say, they looked picture-perfect ... not that I expected anything less from the stunners.

Bieber posted that his "bride is" fire, adding the emoji in place of the word. One snap showed the twosome kissing, while the second was more laid back, with Baldwin flirtatiously sticking out her tongue.

Baldwin looked flawless in a halter style dress and her blonde locks in a low bun, perfect for tearing up the dance floor, which I can imagine the two definitely did.

The Jenner sisters both shared photos from the night on their Instagram, with Kylie in a gold gown and Kendall in a floor-length green dress.

Baldwin's pal Maeve Reilly posted two epic snaps with the bride who was all smiles as she sported a black leather jacket with "wife" etched on the back.

Ahead of their wedding, Bieber and Baldwin began to expand their family... of animals! The proud pet parents added a tiny dog, Oscar, to their brood in December, and recently welcomed two kittens, Sushi and Tuna.

Well, it's been fun waiting for photos and details from the Biebers' celebration of love, but now that the party is over, I can honestly say I'm looking forward to watching their marriage flourish. Cheers to the happy couple!