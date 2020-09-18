The time has come for a new era of Justin Bieber music. Bieber has already dropped a few tracks in 2020. Now, he's kickstarting the fall with yet another new bop, and fans are living for it. The pop star shook the internet on Friday, Sept. 18, with the release of his latest single and Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper's "Holy" lyrics have such strong meaning.

Bieber announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14, that his newest track would drop on Sept. 18 and feature a very special artist — Chance The Rapper. While Bieber didn't give much about the background of the song away, because of the name "Holy," fans quickly speculated that the meaning would reflect Bieber's spirituality since he's often vocal about his religious beliefs.

"New era. New single. It’s begins. #HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper," Bieber shared on Instagram, alongside artwork for the single. It seems Bieber gave an early listen of the track so some of his famous friends, who praised it in the comments section.

"Awwww 👀👀👀mannn this is a SMASH!!" Quavo wrote. Jason Kennedy also commented: "This song and video made me cry."

Now that the song is finally here, fans are in their feels about the meaning behind the lyrics and how reflective they are of the current state of the world. The track speaks on people drawing on their feelings of hope, faith, and emotional strength and leaning on their loved ones to get through hard times.

Of course, the lyrics are also very much a love song about how two people can overcome anything life throws their way together. He sings of a bond so strong: "I hear a lot about sinners / Don't think that I'll be a saint / But I might go down to the river' / Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch."

The song's hook comes during the chorus when he croons about the feeling of being with the one he loves. "That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me / Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy."

Chance's lyrics are all about putting your trust and belief in a higher power and how people are stronger together. "I know we believe in God and I know God believe in us," he sings.

Check out all of the lyrics below.

Verse 1:

I hear a lot about sinners

Don’t think that I’ll be a saint

But I might go down to the river‘

Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it’s making me say

Chorus:

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second‘

Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy

Verse 2:

I don’t do well with the drama

And no I can’t stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no no no)

I don’t believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby I can’t explain

Chorus:

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second‘

Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy

Verse 3:

They say we’re too young and

The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushing”

Wise men say fools rush inBut I don’t know

They say we’re too young and

The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushing”

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don’t know

(Chance the Rapper)

The first step pleases the Father

Might be the hardest to take

But when you come out of the water

I’m a believer

My heart is fleshy

Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci

They always come and sing your praises

Your name is catchy

But they don’t see you how I see you

Parlay and Desi

Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi hit the jet speed

When they get messy

Go lefty, like Lionel Messi

Let’s take a trip and get the Vespas

Or rent a jetski

I know the spots that got the best weed

We goin’ next weekI wanna, I wanna honor you

Bridegroom, I’m my Father’s child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father’s proud

If you make it to the water He’ll part the clouds

I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud

Suffer it to be so now

Gotta clean it up

Formalize the union in communion

He can trust I know I ain’t leaving you like I know He ain’t leaving us

I know we believe in God and I know God believe in us