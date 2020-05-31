Although it may be difficult to believe, astrologers never relish warning you about impending challenges in your life. If an astrologer had it their way, everything would always be sunshine and daisies, but unfortunately, that's unrealistic. Even though June 1, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs, it's preparing them for a majorly transformative period in their lives. In fact, the energy is so intense this week that every single sign in the zodiac will be feeling it. However, if you were born with placements in Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, the cosmos are focusing their attention on you. Bask in it or try to run from it; either way, you can't escape it.

On June 5, a blood moon (or lunar eclipse, to be more technical) in Sagittarius will radiate throughout the universe. Taking the place during a full moon, this blood moon ensures June could possibly be the most significant month out of the entire year. In astrology, the meaning of a blood moon always signifies unexpected changes that often throw you for a loop and challenge you to pull yourself up by your bootstraps. While not every zodiac sign will be as intensely affected as mutable signs by this blood moon, everyone will feel ensnared by its collective energy. Even if it's not affecting you personally, you probably know someone who received life-changing news or opportunities during this eclipse.

Unfortunately, if you hate change or you hate the changes this blood moon brings, there's very little you can do about it. An eclipse is a fateful event and whatever happens during an eclipse was always meant to happen. The most you can do is treat yourself with kindness throughout the process and surrender to your destiny. Try not too worry; it's all going to work out for the best.

Virgo: You're Experiencing A Major Emotional Shift In Your Life

Although everything might appear fine to the rest of the world this week, you know something important is happening behind closed doors. There may be a very personal and private shift taking place in your life. If you feel as though you're on the verge of tears, there's nothing wrong with you. You're simply processing so many changes at once and your heart may not be used to this new normal. Be kind to yourself this week, Virgo. Everything will make sense eventually, but for now, trust in what the cosmos have in store.

Sagittarius: You're Being Pushed Out Of Your Comfort Zone

Anything can happen this week, Sagittarius. There's no way of knowing what the future holds, but for now, things may feel very uncertain. That's because the universe is forcing you to go down a path you may not have been expecting to take. You might try to fight this new path, but there's a reason you are where you are in this exact moment. There's a masterplan at work here, so look inside your heart and find your faith. While everything might feel out of your hands right now, know you're still in good hands.

Pisces: The World Is Beginning To See You In A Different Light

It may feel as though your laundry is being aired out for everyone to see, Pisces. That's because the world is watching you closely and you may even feel like you're being judged. However, this is an opportunity for you to see yourself the way others see you. Chances are, there are many things you haven't been giving yourself credit for and many things you haven't realized need improvement. This is a lot to take in at once, so don't be so hard on yourself if facing reality feels incredibly overwhelming. It is overwhelming and you're only human.