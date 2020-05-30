The summer solstice is just weeks away — happening on June 21 — and eclipse season is now in session. Though this is bringing forth powerful shifts and catalytic new beginnings, for Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, June 2020 will be the worst for three zodiac signs.

On May 5, the North Node and South Node officially entered the axis of Gemini-Sagittarius — better known as the axis of knowledge — after a year and a half spent traveling through the axis of Cancer-Capricorn. (For context: The North Node symbolizes where we're headed and what we aspire towards as a collective, and the South Node symbolizes the past and what needs to be left behind.) Eclipses not only shed light on these particular astrological energies, but they also emphasize their polarity. With the North Node in Gemini, the divine mission will consist of gathering all the facts and relaying the message. The South Node in Sagittarius, however, will challenge the knowledge you've obtained throughout your life as well as your belief systems.

Despite all the other astrological transits taking place in June (Mercury retrograde on June 18, Neptune retrograde June 23, Venus going direct on June 25, and the beginning of Cancer season on June 20) the eclipses — happening June 5 and June 21 — will dominate the astro-weather.

Shutterstock

Here's what the cosmos have in store for Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces this month:

Cancer: You're Dealing With The Karmic Situations Affecting Your Wellbeing

There are a few things you need to take care of before you start a new journey around the sun, Cancer. Though your birthday season officially kicks off in June, the second half of Cancer season will probably be a lot more exciting for you. In the meantime, the first of the Gemini-Sagittarius eclipse series (on June 5) will charge up your tidy sixth house of health, mindfulness, due diligence, and work environment.

This will bring closure and clarity to the overall vibration of your day-to-day life and help you find your soul purpose. How can you be more productive in your day-to-day? Does your purpose align with your daily grind? If you're feeling discouraged, the new moon solar eclipse (on June 21) will provide you with the necessary tools and mindset you need to start fresh. This could feel overwhelming at first, but you can do it.

Scorpio: You're Sexually Liberating Yourself And Reflecting On The Value Of True Intimacy

You've outgrown people, places, and things, and that's how you know you're ever-evolving, Scorpio. Venus retrograde is in the process of teaching you a thing or two about your intimate connections and shedding light on whether or not they're worth your time and energy. What have you learned thus far? The full moon penumbral eclipse in Sagittarius in June will activate your pleasure-seeking second house of values, finances, and unique possessions, and this will serve as a catalyst for reflecting on your spending habits, resources, and general idea of stability.

In addition, the eclipse will also shed light on your core values as well as your self-esteem. Whether or not you've been owning up to your self-worth will be a prominent theme for you during this time, but the new moon solar eclipse in Cancer (on June 21) will pave the way for a bright future. Some risks are worth taking and if you believe in yourself, you'll soon learn why.

Pisces: You're Learning How To Take Charge Of Your Personal And Professional Life

The last couple of weeks have been a bit foggy, but you can't give up until you see those clear skies for yourself, Pisces. Though everything from your colorful individuality to your sense of belonging in the world has been in the midst of a revolution these last few months, there's still more work to be done. The first of the Gemini-Sagittarius eclipse series on June 5 will shake up your ambitious tenth house of career, reputation, authority figures, and destiny in the world. This full moon lunar eclipse will not only catapult you forward, it'll also bring you the professional clarity you've been seeking for quite some time.

Whether or not you like your job will be the least of your concerns, as this shift will more than likely revolve around your sense of authority and contribution in the world. A challenging square between Venus retrograde and your planetary ruler Neptune could very well spark a sense of anxiousness or insecurity, so it's important that you stay grounded and don't get lost in the fog. If you surrender to this eclipse energy, the new moon solar eclipse in Cancer (on June 21) will bring you closer to your inner joy and soul purpose.