Gather your bearings, because there is so much going on this week in astrology. Seriously, the ups and downs are enough to give you cosmic whiplash. Bright, fiery, and bold Leo season is underway, bringing you in touch with your ego and your need to be understood. However, when the ego comes into the equation, desperate measures are sometimes taken. If you were born with your sun or rising sign in Gemini, Cancer, or Virgo, July 27, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs. Even though it sounds bad, there's no reason to panic. In fact, panicking is what might lead you to negative consequences that otherwise wouldn't happen.

Although this week begins with a creative, expansive, spiritual, and very special transit known as a Jupiter sextile Neptune on July 27, things get real very fast. Later that same day, Venus — planet of love and beauty — squares off with disorienting and disillusioning Neptune, making you susceptible to being taken advantage of or falling for the "idea" of something rather than the real thing. Sensitivities will feel incredibly high, especially when communicative Mercury squares off with aggressive Mars, leaving you feeling quick to anger. This intensity gains steam once again on Aug. 1, when Mercury squares off with dark and serious Pluto, which may make you feel like acting on some of your worst instincts. And when the sun in Leo squares off with unpredictable and erratic Uranus on Aug. 2, you may feel like making a drastic change in your life without thinking it through.

I know this feels like a lot. Just remember that while these transits are difficult, these are the transits that can be the most motivating. Through strife, there is power.

Here's what the following zodiac signs should know:

Gemini: You May Feel Particularly Sensitive To Criticism

You're only human, Gemini, and sometimes things hurt your feelings and there's nothing you can really do about it. Remember that your feelings are always valid, but try to keep in mind that some things shouldn't be taken personally. That's not to say you should let people walk all over you. In fact, talking your feelings through can be exactly what alleviates the tension. Just remember to be careful with how you go about discussing these feelings, as you don't want to jump to conclusions before you get the whole story.

Cancer: You Could Be Feeling More Impulsive Than Usual

In all honesty, Cancer, you might feel like punching something this week. It may not be a bad idea to find a healthy outlet for your anger and your darker emotions, because truly, you're a live wire at the moment. Things that you might normally just brush off your shoulder might make you way more upset. Don't be hard on yourself for feeling this way. Fair warning: It's not your fault you're feeling hot-headed, but if you choose to act on your emotions in a negative way, that is something you need to take responsibility for.

Virgo: You Might Feel More Emotionally Exhausted Than Usual

Are you yawning way more often than usual? Sleeping longer hours than what you'd consider normal? Or, maybe you're not sleeping much at all? Hang in there, Virgo. The sun is in your 12th house of the subconscious, the spiritual, and all things internal. Truth be told, you're not really existing in the material realm, so to expect yourself to feel motivated about day-to-day life right now is expecting way too much. This is a great time to engage in some healing and introspective activities because you're deep in your soul at the moment.