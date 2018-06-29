You're about to receive a blast of summer's energy during the month of July, but it won't be all glittering sparklers, hot dogs on the fourth of July, and poolside sunbathing. In fact, July contains more astrological challenge than you could ever truly prepare for. With Mars retrograde fully underway, along with the retrogrades of three other planets, you're learning a lot about yourself and what you need to do in order to truly be happy. As a partial solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse act as climactic turning points, you'll be forced to let something go so that something better can come to you. Change is always heartbreaking in some way, even if it's change for the better, and July 2018 will be the worst month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Scorpio, and Aquarius. If your sun or rising falls under any of these signs, you'll feel these changes most deeply.

If you're suddenly feeling grim about the month ahead, lift your chin up. There's no reason that these changes have to be a weight on your happiness. Perhaps these changes are everything that your soul has been searching for and they provide you with the clarity you need. Oftentimes we must close one chapter before a better one begins. Allow your story to unfold with ease. There's nothing to be afraid of.

Aries: You May Feel Disconnected To Others

Mars, your ruling planet, doesn't enter retrograde often. In fact, it only takes place approximately every two years, but when it does, you're plunged into a period of intense and unapologetic growth. For the next two months, you'll feel these changes lifting something heavy from your soul and replacing it with light. As it rolls through your 11th house of community, the fire that burns through your social life may be much harder to find. You may feel disconnected to your circle at large or frustrated with the dynamics of your friendships. Let the process inform you of the type of people you want surrounding you in the future. Let it inform you what type of person you'd like to be for others.

When a total lunar eclipse also takes place in your 11th house, you'll be forced to make a decision that changes your community forever. Let it be a decision that serves your highest self.

Scorpio: You're Learning A Whole New Meaning Of "Home"

Your fourth house of core values and the home is being reinvented by Mars retrograde. This is traditionally your ruling planet. If you're feeling frustrated by the fact that the entirety of your summer is darkened by this retrograde, take comfort in the fact that it only takes place around every two years. This growth has been a long time coming, and for the fixed sign that you are, being uprooted from your home and family and plunged into a more independent place may be exactly what you need. Even if it feels like goodbye, remember that family is forever. Your relationships change form but they never lose their innate strength.

As a total lunar emphasizes the change in your fourth house, you may move into a new home, welcome a new family member, or enter a new phase in your relationship with the family already have. Let these transformations wash over you. The universe is guiding you.

Aquarius: You'll Have To Leave Behind A Part Of Your Past

When a full moon in Aquarius also doubles as a total lunar eclipse, you can expect your personal metamorphosis to be intense, weighty, and potentially difficult. You'll notice this unfolding as a distinct marker that separates the past from the future. There's no holding back now. You're blossoming into a new version of yourself and there will need to be sacrifices in order to achieve your greatness. You may have to let go of negative traits, bad habits, toxic relationships, or more. You're a fixed sign and resistant to change by nature. However, it's time to fall into a new pattern.

As the sun blankets calming light over your sixth house of productivity and health, you have all the power to absorb these changes with ease. You owe it to yourself to engage in an empowering self-care routine that allows you to stay organized every step of the way.