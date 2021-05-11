After three seasons full of relationship ups and downs, it looks like Siesta Key star Juliette Porter has finally found happiness in love. But that doesn't mean she's done with drama. Ahead of Season 4 of Siesta Key, Juliette Porter says the new episodes will not only give fans a look at her relationship with her billionaire boyfriend, Sam Logan, but also at her group's ever-changing dynamic.

Porter is excited for fans to see her relationship with Logan unfold onscreen. "We've been dating for over a year and things are really good," she tells Elite Daily. "Don't get me wrong, we have our moments. No relationship is perfect. It's definitely hard to do a relationship while also filming a reality TV show. But, luckily, I've had practice." (ICYMI, Porter was coupled up with former Siesta Key co-star Alex Kompothecras in Seasons 1 and 2 before having a brief fling with Bachelor Nation's Robby Hayes in Season 3.)

While Porter is loving being in love, her relationship with Logan did cause some serious strife with her former bestie/co-star, Kelsey Owens. At the end of Season 3, the two had a falling out after Owens claimed Porter was with Logan "for the wrong reasons" and insinuated she was in it for his money.

"That was kind of the beginning of the issues that [she] and I had as friends, because at the time, we were living together," Porter says. Viewers will get to see the resulting drama play out in Season 4. "I think some underlying traits came out — jealousy or worrying about what the other was doing or not being [the] supportive women that we should have been. In hindsight, I had ugly traits come out as well ... You basically see all of that, and it's very, very mean girls."

The added hurdle of the coronavirus pandemic made working with her co-stars even harder. Production moved the cast to an island in the Grenadines in an effort to avoid public places, which Porter says changed up the show's dynamic. "I think a lot of the issues that happened on the island were built up tensions," she says. "Thank God we're not the type of show where we're all locked in a house. On the island, it kind of made us face the issues we were having with other people and ourselves ... A lot of drama happened there."

Despite all the conflicts and change in scenery, Porter says Season 4 shows how far the cast has come since the series' 2017 premiere. "You see us really transform from focusing on, like, who had been with who, and who said this to who, to more serious issues," she says.

But there's enough messiness coming up for Porter to admit she's anxious to watch the season back. "I'm nervous to see those moments where I slip and I don't hold myself to the standard that I want, but I think that's what makes the show so real," she says. "Every bad moment that happens in life is because you didn't hold yourself to where you wanted to be. And that's what's beautiful about the show. It captures those moments."

Regardless of how she comes off to fans in Season 4, Porter is confident in her impact on Siesta Key: "I don't think the show could survive without me."

Season 4 of Siesta Key premieres on Wednesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.