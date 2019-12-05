Bachelor Nation's Robby Hayes Is Joining 'Siesta Key' Season 3, So Get Ready

It's finally time to head back to the beach. Nine months after its second season ended, MTV's reality show Siesta Key is coming back for Season 3 on Jan. 7, 2020. Of course, with a new season of every reality show comes new drama, and (gasp) even some new personalities. In this case, you'd better get ready for an epic TV crossover, because Bachelor nation's Robby Hayes is joining Siesta Key Season 3.

For those who haven't yet caught on to the beachy masterpiece that is Siesta Key, the docuseries follows a group of young adults spending the summer together in the town of Siesta Key, Florida. It's actually a natural fit for Hayes to be joining in on the fun this season, since his own hometown is a quick 15 minutes from the show's tropical setting. "I grew up in Sarasota," Hayes told US Weekly. "That whole friend group, the whole cast were my friends before they became the cast."

Things should get interesting with Hayes in the cast, especially when it comes to his interactions with Siesta Key star Juliette Porter. A press release for the upcoming season teases a "new love" between Hayes and Porter; however, they probably won't be an on-screen couple for too long, since reports indicate the pair broke up in July.

Hayes and Porter's romance comes after Siesta Key previously documented the on-again, off-again relationship between Porter and fellow cast member Alex Kompothecras. Viewers watched as the then-couple bickered and attempted to navigate their relationship throughout Season 2. In February 2019, Porter tweeted that they finally split.

Kompothecras is also going to be in the cast for Season 3, so things should get interesting as he watches his ex get cozy with Hayes, and works on a new relationship of his own. According to MTV, all the relationship drama will end up dividing the cast and putting some friendships at risk, meaning there will be plenty of tense moments that fans can't seem to get enough of.

Hayes' romance with Porter on Siesta Key will mark his fourth shot at reality TV love. He previously competed on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, earning the runner-up spot to win Jojo Fletcher's heart in 2016. He returned to the franchise in 2018 for Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, but again went home without a connection. Then, in January 2019, he appeared on Vanderpump Rules as a love interest for Scheana Shay, but their flame died not too long after that.

MTV's Siesta Key returns to screens on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET.