From piles and piles of money to free designer clothes to invites to the most exclusive red carpet events in the world, being an A-list celebrity comes with lots and lots of amazing perks. That being said, it's important to remember that celebrities are still human beings and, at the end of the day, that means they aren't immune to any of the diseases that affect us, regular people. For example Julianne Hough's quotes about how endometriosis affects her sex life in her recent interview with Women's Health paint a vivid picture of how endometriosis really affects even the most intimate arena of a woman's life.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Planned Parenthood defines endometriosis as such:

Endometriosis is when the tissue that lines the inside of your uterus is found outside of your uterus. It’s a pretty common health problem that can be painful.

"I first started experiencing symptoms back when I was 15, but I thought it was just what it feels like to be a girl with bad periods," the 30-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge shared with Women's Health. "I didn't think to go to the gynecologist. Because I’m a competitor, I felt like I had to push through the pain and just work."

Even years after finally being diagnosed at age 20, Hough says it still affects her life in many ways. For example, she admits that it's definitely made its mark on her sex life with husband, Brooks Laich.

“It can definitely cut things short,” she opened up to Women's Health. “Sometimes we’re in the middle and I’m just like ‘AH, stop!’ It can be really frustrating.”

That being said, the discomfort isn't holding her and her former-NHL-player hubby back in the bedroom. If anything, it's just forced them to get more creative.

“He only wants to love on me and make me feel good,” she told the magazine. “There’s so much intimacy without actually having sex. There are some cool things we’ve learned and it’s literally been awesome.”

Oh boy. I love a good old fashioned positive spin on things. I hope other women with endometriosis read this and feel inspired to learn their own "cool things" to make sexual intimacy more enjoyable.

Also, know that you're not alone.

"Endometriosis is one of the most common conditions that affects young women," Sanjay Agarwal , M.D, F.A.C.O.G., director of fertility services, and professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at UC San Diego Health, tells Women's Health. "Women can suffer in pain for as long as 10 years before seeking help."

Despite it being so incredibly common, when Hough was first diagnosed, she admits to Women's Health that she felt incredibly alone.

“It was an emotional trauma,” she told the publication. “At the time, I felt very lonely and like nobody understood me. I had no idea that [so many women] had endometriosis.”

Now that Hough has come to better terms with her disease, she encourages other women who have been diagnosed to educate themselves and accept it as just one part of who they are.

“The more educated you become, the more powerful you’re going to feel,” she told Women's Health. “You have two choices: You can hate it, or it can just become part of you. It doesn’t need to define you, it’s just an aspect of who you are.”

She's right! One disease could absolutely never define a glorious, wonderful, perfectly multi-faceted human being.