Um, did you happen to see Julianne Hough's Instagram about loyalty? ICYMI: On April 19, Hough posted an extremely shady quote onto her Instagram Story. “Never betray yourself to be loyal to others,” she posted, per Us Weekly. The quote wasn't attributed to anyone, so it might have been Hough's original sentiment.

While the quote could theoretically refer to any number of issues, it's caused speculation by Us Weekly that Hough's marriage may be on the rocks. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Hough and Laich for comment on this speculation, but did not hear back in time for publication). Hough and Brooks Laich have been facing breakup rumors since December 2019 when she was spotted out without her ring and he was talking about starting a "new chapter" in life.

On Jan. 8, an insider within their social circle reportedly told Us Weekly that "everyone knows something is up" with Laich and Hough's marriage. That being said, a small glimmer of hope came in March when the couple went into quarantine together.

“They are spending more time together and seem happy,” a source reportedly told People on March 21. “They actually seem to have figured out how they can stay married. Both have had to make changes, Brooks especially so.”

Unfortunately, by April things reportedly took a turn for the worse. On April 15 a source reportedly told People that, while the couple is apparently still together in the romantic sense, they've reportedly decided to quarantine separately, with Hough staying at their place in Los Angeles and Laich in Idaho. A day later, on April 16, Hough raised eyebrows when she was spotted out on a walk with actor Ben Barnes.

By April 17, a source was reportedly telling Us Weekly that she and Laich were "not doing well." And now, there's the shady quote about not owing people loyalty.

Obviously, none of this is conclusive and nobody outside of their inner circle really knows what's going on but it's all very... interesting.