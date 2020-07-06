Juice WRLD's first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, will drop on Friday, July 10, his team announced on July 6. With the announcement came a new song featuring the rapper's friend and collaborator, Halsey. If you're looking for a song to help you feel hopeful during a rough patch, look no further. Juice WRLD and Halsey's "Life's a Mess" lyrics will hit you right in the feels.

Juice WRLD tragically died in December 2019 from an accidental drug overdose, and his family, friends, and contemporaries within the music industry deeply felt his loss. Juice WRLD's team made the announcement about his posthumous album's release on his Instagram page with a heartfelt message to fans.

"This Friday we will be honoring the life and art of Juice Wrld by releasing his album, Legends Never Die," the post read. "We feel that this collection of 15 songs best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating. The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process. Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times. Please join us in celebrating Juice's life by enjoying this album. Juice's legacy will live forever; Legends Never Die."

Juice WRLD and Halsey's newly released collab has lyrics that are extremely reflective. With lyrics like, "Don't throw in the towel, I know it feels like you're the only one trying / You just gotta learn to live and love on," the pair sing of having experienced trials and tribulations (especially with love), but finding that, in the end, they were able to get through it and find the person they need in their lives.

Check out the lyrics below and then listen to the stirring track below.

Intro:

Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody

Not just somebody

No, no (But she did again)

Verse 1:

Have you fallen head over heels for somebody

That made promises to give you the world?

(Um)I really hope they held you down

I really hope it was no lying 'cause my heart breaks

It feels like the world's gone

But if the love's real, you'd feel your soul roar like a lion

And you'd finally let bygones be bygones

Don't throw in the towel, I know it feels like you're the only one trying

You just gotta learn to live and love on

Pre-Chorus: Juice WRLD

I belong with the one put on this earth for me

Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see

I'm screaming out, "Lord, help me, I've been lonely"

That's when you accept me

Then you set me free

Chorus:

Uh, sometimes life's a mess

(Uh) I get high when I'm upset

I remember when me and love didn't click

Searching for somethin' real, then I found it

Uh-uh, sometimes life's a mess

Yeah, I get high when I'm upset

I remember when me and love ain't click

Looking for somethin' real, then I found it

Verse 2:

From the bad, well it's better now

Through the trials and tribulations, I found my way out

Feel all of the good and bad vibrations all around

All around us, they surround us

Was a lost cause, with some lost love

It ain't my fault, pain chose us, then I found her

My whole world turned upside down, uh

But for the better

Pre-Chorus:

I belong with the one put on this earth for me

Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see

I'm screaming out, "Lord, help me, I've been lonely"

That's when you accept me

Then you set me free

Chorus:

Uh, sometimes life's a mess

I get high when I'm upset

I remember when me and love didn't click

Searching for somethin' real, then I found it

Uh-uh, sometimes life's a mess

Yeah, I get high when I'm upset

I remember when me and love ain't click

Looking for somethin' real, then I found it

Verse 3:

Thank God, I finally found you

You put the light in my eyes when I'm around you

I'm too fly to hold you down, but

Don't wanna be here alone

And I thank God I finally found you

I'll put the light in your eyes if I'm allowed to

I'm too fly to hold you down, but

Don't let me be here alone