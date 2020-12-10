She's had her chance to say her piece on The Bachelorette, but Josh Bourelle's interview about his marriage to Tayshia Adams sheds a whole new light on what went down between them. ICYMI: Adams brought up her marriage to Bourelle during the Dec. 9 episode of The Bachelorette. The topic came up when contestant Zac Clark admitted to having cheated in a past relationship. "Essentially, that was like the main reason why my marriage ended," she told him. "I will not date a cheater."

Bourelle was, um, not a fan of the portrayal. Especially since it wasn't the first time she's brought it up on television. "While she was on The Bachelor, she did bring up the fact that the reason why our relationship failed, in her opinion, was that I had cheated," Bourelle shared during a Dec. 10 appearance on the Reality Steve Podcast. "When that first happened, I said, Well, ok, I guess it's fine for her to say it one time, but now it just continues to happen."

He continued, "really, the only perception of me from the audience is that I am the guy who cheated on Tayshia. So, I mean, I feel like that's a slight injustice to me because there was a lot more to it than that." He went on to say that the cheating allegations have left him explaining himself to his friends and family who were in the dark on the cheating thing.

In addition to his personal life, he claimed his professional life was affected as clients were able to find out the information after Googling him. He explained, "it's been a slight mar to my reputation because honestly I don't think there needs to be a negative connotation about our relationship in the past." That last line is ironic because he spent a lot of the interview saying some pretty negative things about the relationship and their past.

In Bourelle's opinion, the marriage was deteriorating before he cheated. He told Reality Steve that he expressed his unhappiness to Adams multiple times and even suggested going to therapy, but he felt as though she was "coasting" and unwilling to fix what he thought was broken. "I was not happy with our relationship," he shared. "I wasn't in a place where I was actually happy and what I look for in a relationship is a partner and I didn't feel like I had a partner. I also look for somebody that I want to raise kids with and honestly, I came to the conclusion that I didn't want to raise kids with her." He also claimed that intimacy was "seriously lacking in our relationship." As if that wasn't enough, he also took shots at her work ethic, claiming that, while he was spending 12 hours a day on his roofing business, he "didn't really feel that reciprocated on her end in any way."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OK, so, about his cheating. Bourelle claimed it was a "single occurrence" and that it took place while Adams was out of town. He met the person he was unfaithful with while out with some friends and said he admitted what happened to Adams shortly after the fact. "Eventually, because I did what I did, she wanted to put forth an effort and she did put forth an effort," she shared, adding that they finally tried therapy until he came to the conclusion that he was no longer invested in their marriage and they ultimately split.

If it wasn't clear based on all of that, Bourelle thinks the split was definitely not just because he cheated. "We're humans," he told Reality Steve. "She made just as many mistakes, maybe even more mistakes than I did over the course of our relationship and it would be refreshing for her to actually own up to that a little bit."

Oof.