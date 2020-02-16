Get ready for a refreshing new sip that'll spice up your parties this season. Jose Cuervo's new Cherry Limeade Margarita is a boozy beverage that's packed with flavor, and it is sure to become a favorite for everyone with a sweet tooth. Here's how you can get your hands on the fruity margarita.

Jose Cuervo is celebrating National Cherry Month this February with a brand new drink: Cherry Limeade Margarita. The ready-to-serve margarita joins Jose Cuervo's exclusive collection of Authentic Margaritas, and is a nod to the popular cherry limeade flavor at American drive-in restaurants. Featuring notes of cherry vanilla and sweet lime citrus, the Cherry Limeade Margarita is a fun boozy sip that'll be a hit for your game day parties. It's packed with Cuervo Tequila and Triple Sec Liqueur, and is topped off with hints of bitter cherry to complement its sweetness. You can pick up a 1.75L of Cherry Limeade Margarita for a suggested retail price of $17.99 at select nationwide grocery and liquor stores.

There are many ways you can serve the margarita. Since it's ready to drink as is, you don't need to add a mixer for the boozy sip to taste great. Just serve the drink straight up and chilled, over crushed ice, or blended with ice for a refreshing frozen margarita. There are also many recipes you could add the Cherry Limeade Margarita to, including Jose Cuervo's recipe for a Classic Cherry Margarita. All you'll need to do is mix 4 oz. of Cherry Limeade Margarita and 1 oz. of sparkling water. Then, you'll pour the blend over ice. Top the summery drink off with cherries and a slice of lime.

I'd also recommend checking out the other Authentic Margaritas available. Made with Cuervo Gold, the drinks are all ready-to-serve and include seven tasty flavors: classic lime, strawberry lime, mango, grapefruit-tangerine, raspberry, pink lemonade, and coconut-pineapple. Basically, they are a total must for everyone who loves a fruit-flavored cocktail.

The company also sells Authentic Cuervo Light Margaritas, which are available in classic lime and white peach. The Light Margaritas feature less than 95 calories per serving, and have the same taste as the OG margaritas. It's time to say cheers with your fave fruity margarita.