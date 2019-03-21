Jordyn Woods is back on Twitter, y'all! After taking a break in the wake of the whole Tristan Thompson scandal, she just casually rolled up to her account on March 20 and started sharing stuff again. Oh hai, sis! Her first post? A throwback photo of herself in Will Smith's music video for "Black Suits Coming (Nod Ya Head)." Yeah, I didn't know she was in it, either. But pretty cool, right? Anyhoo, while Woods has been MIA from her own feed, she has been liking a whole bunch of other people's posts over the last few weeks. Let's take a look at Jordyn Woods' Twitter likes, because they pretty much suggest that girlfriend is actually kinda feeling herself right now.

OK, so let's start with the most recent. If you click on Woods' "Likes" tab on Twitter, what you'll find is that a fan named Emily tweeted out a screenshot from one of her Instagram Stories on March 20, then added the caption: "Okay Jordyn comes back looking like a whole meal," along with a heart-eye emoji. And, like, way to be supportive, sis!

Meanwhile, Woods then went and liked Emily's tweet, so it looks like she's ready to start ignoring the haters and bask in compliments from her fans, who are clearly primed and ready to rally around her.

Here's another tweet that Woods liked from March 20:

S'cute, right?

Woods liked this quote about authenticity, posted on March 17 by none other than Yoko Ono:

In fact, Woods has been liking a whole bunch of inspirational tweets over the last few weeks.

Like this one, posted March 11:

This one posted Feb. 17:

And this one posted earlier that same day:

Clearly, Woods is moving on and ready to start living her best life. Which is a really good thing, considering sources close to both her and her former bestie Kylie Jenner report that Jenner is done with the friendship and is moving on, too.

According to TMZ, there's been no progress towards mending the broken friendship, and the two women have reportedly barely spoken since Woods' tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on "Red Table Talk." Elite Daily previously reached out to Woods' and Jenners' teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Sources told TMZ that the interview — in which Jordyn spoke her truth and copped to sharing a kiss with Tristan Thompson in attempt to clear the air and start healing her relationships with the KarJenners — actually drove Jenner further away.

"Kylie was more steadfast than ever that Jordyn wronged Khloe ... and that their friendship would never be the same," TMZ reported.

The outlet also reported that Woods' stuff is still at Jenner's guest house (though Jenner is reportedly hoping she'll come pick it up soon so they can officially go their separate ways), and that while the pair will never again be besties, Jenner is apparently still open to being amicable.

I guess that's a start. I mean, it's anybody's guess what's actually going to happen to this friendship down the road. But for now, at least, I'm glad both Jenner and Woods are trying to move on and put this whole mess behind them.