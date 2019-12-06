Jordyn Woods almost reignited her feud with Khloé Kardashian's, but quickly jumped in to clear the air after her words were taken out of context. She got the last word after fans speculated she shaded Kardashian. Jordyn Woods' response to claims she dissed Khloé Kardashian cleared things up.

The whole misunderstanding started on Dec. 5, when Kardashian wrote two lengthy Instagram Stories about forgiveness and addressed Woods by name in the second one. If you missed it, Kardashian jumped into defense mode after she received criticism for being friendly with Thompson after his cheating scandal in early 2019, while seemingly holding a grudge against Woods for her involvement.

"... I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?’ That message is for Jordyn," Kardashian wrote. "It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan."

Kardashian added: "This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. Men, friends, family, work associates… anyone who played a role in my pain. I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy! My life won’t be consumed with hate ... We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around.”

Hours later, Woods posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story that read, "Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don't have access to the new you," and added, "Facts 💯" on it. People obviously assumed it was about Kardashian.

Jordyn Woods Instagram

But, you guessed it, Woods jumped in to action to debunk that speculation.

"Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a 'clap back' and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general," Woods tweeted. "I deal with a lot of different sh*t daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations."

Now that both Woods and Kardashian have cleared the air, there is a chance people will stop assuming everything they post is about each other.