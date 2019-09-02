Jordyn Woods' Instagram Shout Out To Travis Scott Has Me Wildly Curious

Jordyn, what are you up to, girl? Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner still aren't at a place where they're hanging out, but could Woods be sending hints on Instagram that she wants to mend things with her former bestie? Woods spent her first day of September posting clips from her workout to her Instagram story. In every post, Woods included the song she was working out to, and one of those was a track from ASTROWORLD. Could Jordyn Woods' Instagram shout out to Travis Scott be a subtle attempt at an olive branch? Maybe she's putting out some feelers to see where they land.

Woods was working it out over Labor Day Weekend. The influencer posted a series of videos to her Instagram story on Sept. 1 showing her workout for the day. In each post, she highlighted the music she was bopping along to, one of those songs being Scott's "WAKE UP." (The video showed her doing a shoulder workout.) She didn't tag Scott in the video or Jenner — she simply just included the song through Instagram's music feature — but it's pretty interesting that she would post a sample of her ex-best friend's boyfriend's music to her story.

Instagram/Jordyn Woods

Woods has actually made a bit of a habit out of posting her workout videos. After the workout posts from Labor Day Weekend expired, Woods posted screenshots of posts from fans who were trying out her workouts and getting their a**es kicked in the process. But back to the Kardashian-ness of it all.

Woods' shout out to Scott's music on her story has some interesting timing to it, seeing as Woods made an appearance in Scott's Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, which debuted on Aug. 28 on the streaming service. She was only seen in a credits scene that didn't make into the footage of the actual documentary, but in the scene, Woods is scene in the background sitting at a table while Scott carries around an infant Stormi Webster.

Just to make all of this clear, Woods made an appearance in Scott's Netflix film and she gave a shout out to his music on her Instagram all in the same week. It makes sense that Woods would make an inadvertent cameo in the documentary, considering the timeline of it all. Woods and Jenner were still thick as thieves when Stormi was born and during the time when Scott's documentary was being filmed. It would be weird if she didn't show up at least once, although it would also track if Woods was cut out of all the footage following the split.

It's not clear what the future has in store for Woods and Jenner's friendship. Woods told Cosmopolitan U.K. that she has no ill-will toward the makeup mogul in a September 2019 cover interview, so maybe Woods is now trying to make that even more clear to her former social circle by shouting out Scott's music. Jenner said in a clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, however, that she feels her split from Woods was a good thing, so even if she doesn't feel any bad blood with Woods, she might not be interested in any kind of reconciliation. I feel like Woods is definitely trying to get some attention with this Instagram story, though.