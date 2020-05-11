One of the most highly-anticipated Netflix movies of 2020 was To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which premiered on Valentine's Day. Based on the book of the same name by Jenny Han, fans couldn't wait to see Lara Jean Covey caught in a love triangle with her popular jock boyfriend Peter Kavinsky and her first love John Ambrose McClaren, played by the talented Jordan Fisher. While fans got a tiny glimpse of Fisher's musical abilities in the film, his talents go way beyond playing piano. In fact, Fisher can do it all: sing, dance, act, you name it. But Jordan Fisher is not your typical pop star – he's not afraid to break the industry's rules and create his own path creatively.

Fisher got his big break on the Disney Channel, showing off his triple-threat talent in Disney Channel's hit musical titles like Teen Beach Movie and Liv & Maddie. Along the way, he released his self-titled EP as well as a few singles — a mixture of pop, soul, and R&B. Fisher loves all genres of music, but his first love is R&B because he grew up listening to the likes of Usher, Beyoncé, and Jagged Edge. "These are the people that really did something for me as a blossoming artist that inspired the direction that I go in terms of really harnessing my power as a vocalist," he tells Elite Daily.

Fisher's goal is to move his fans with his music the same way his idols moved him. His latest single "Walking on the Ceiling" is a perfect example. "I miss [how] you press play on a record and it takes you somewhere, specifically to the bedroom," Fisher says of the inspiration behind the song. "That's the kind of vibe that I missed for a while."

Fisher's not restricting himself to a typical "pop star" timeline. "I have no real desire to be a pop star, but I want to be able to put music out that resonates and means something to somebody," Fisher says. "I think time is a massive part of an album being cultivated the right way and I think the albums that typically don't succeed are the ones that are kind of just thrown together and often times it has to do with the label rushing the process."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These days, in addition to his budding solo career, Fisher is taking Broadway by storm. In 2016, Fisher made his Broadway debut as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, and in January 2020, he was cast as the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen, a show he knew he wanted to be a part of the second he first saw it.

"It was the most emotionally immersive experience that I've had sitting in a theater that I wanted to be able to tackle that at some point in time one day," Fisher recalls.

Fischer is the first black actor to take on the title role full time. While he thinks there's still "a long way to go" in terms of representation for people of color on Broadway, he's proud to be making history.

"It's so important for that kid sitting in the audience to be able to look up at the stage and see somebody where they can at least have some semblance of a looking-in-the-mirror kind of experience and be inspired and say to themselves, 'I can do that one day,'" Fisher says.

Unfortunately, Fisher's time on Dear Evan Hansen was brought to an unexpected halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't know exactly how long I'll be doing that or when we'll actually be able to get back at it and do the show again, but the bottom line is that I'm not done."

Fisher is never done and he's teasing a ton of things for fans to look forward to. "All the things that are on the slate are all things that are very exciting and things that have been bubbling for a while."

