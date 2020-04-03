Quarantine in the time of coronavirus has led to a lot of people trying to figure out how to do things on their own that they’d normally rely on experts for. With salons and spas closed and people staying in their homes as much as possible to comply with social distancing guidelines, a lot of people are trying their hands at cutting their own hair. On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show quarantine edition, hairstylist and Queer Eye cast member, Jonathan Van Ness shared tips for cutting hair at home. Spoiler: This is a tip you’re probably going to want to write down.

To comply with social distancing standards, Fallon has been filming his talk show in his house and having guests use the popular video-conferencing app Zoom to join in. On Tuesday, March 31, JVN Zoomed in to talk about his new children’s book, as well as giving fans some much-needed tips for cutting your hair during social isolation. Whether you’re contemplating giving yourself bangs, shaving your head, or just trimming your locks, JVN has some wisdom that’ll probably save you from a hair disaster.

“I think the most important is to not,” JVN told Fallon. “What you don’t want to do is mess up your hair so bad that you’re still growing that thing out after the quarantine.” So, if the scissors are taunting you and you’ve been considering updating your look, just don’t do it. “The average human head grows between a quarter of an inch to a half-inch of hair a month,” He added. “So, worst-case scenario, this is gonna give you what? 2 inches, 3 inches of hair. It’s like, try a new look. Maybe you need a shag, maybe you need a new little bit of length.”

So far in social isolation, Pink, Scott and Chris Evans, and Malala Yousafzai have all tried to cut their hair with mixed results. A few inches doesn’t sound like much, but of course, it can look like a lot. Now that salons are closed and people aren’t able to dye their hair, consider this a chance to let your hair reset. Instead of cutting it, maybe do a hair mask or two. If you do absolutely have to cut your hair, there is a chance of success, though. Yousafzai posted a photo on Instagram about her cutting her own bangs, against JVN’s advice, and the hairstylist commented, “You slayed it honey.” Regardless, if you do decide to forgo JVN’s advice to leave your hair alone during your social isolation, just be careful.