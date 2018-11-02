The costumes for Game of Thrones tell just as much of a story about every character as the dialogue. For instance, Sansa Stark's entire character arc can be gleaned from the clothes she wears over the last seven seasons. Daenerys Targaryen has also told her story in clothes. For five seasons she wore blue and white, colors opposite on the color wheel from the Targaryen Red and black, showing how unready she was. But the men's costumes tell just as much of a story too. Jon Snow's Game Of Thrones Season 8 outfit, for instance, has revealed more of a spoiler than perhaps anyone meant fans to see.

For many years, Jon Snow's outfits were boring. From the second episode of the first season, all the way through until the beginning of Season 6, Jon wore nothing but head to toe black, except for the period where he wore wilding clothing when he pretended to become part of their clan.

But when Season 6 rolled around, Jon left the Night's Watch, and his outfits showed how much he was stepping into the role of the Stark patriarch. He changed his hair to be more like Sean Bean's was as Ned Stark. His clothes were grey and brown, the cut of his tunic matched the one his father wore.

That's why the outfit he's wearing in the first photo from Game of Thrones Season 8 is so exciting.

Jon's new outfit is no longer grey and brown. He's back to head to toe black, but this time with a ruler's look to it. It's as if he's left behind the Stark clan colors because he knows his house is no longer brown and grey anymore.

They're black and red. Note the trim on the tunic too, it has a dragon scale look to it. This is not a photo of Jon Snow and Dany. This is the official first photo of Aegon and Daenerys Targaryen.

Meanwhile, Dany is really repping the red. Not just the gloves either. Check out how much red the costume department has worked into the accents of her coat. Also the collar, which suggests white wolf fur, and makes Dany a match for Jon's faithful companion, Ghost.

One of the biggest plot twists fans are waiting on is when Sam Tarly and Bran Stark sit Jon down and tell him the truth about who he is. Exactly how these two break it to him, and how he responds to learning his life has been a lie this whole time will be telling. He's already been able to make friends with the dragons in a way no one other than Daenerys has.

The question is how long does it take him to accept it? By accepting he is Aegon Targaryen, Jon accepts he is the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, a responsibility he desperately doesn't want to have. But this outfit suggests perhaps he's more ready to accept his heritage than fans know.

Viewers will find out next year. Game of Thrones Season 8 arrives on HBO in the spring of 2019.