If you were only familiar with John Paul Jones' love of chicken nuggets, you probably wouldn't have expected him to become a figure of negativity on Bachelor in Paradise. However, such was the case after he blew up at contestant Derek Peth at the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson during Week 4 of Paradise. Now, John Paul Jones' Instagram about the Bachelor in Paradise wedding says he is regretting his explosive actions during the couple's happy day.

In case you missed it, John Paul Jones' pursuit of fellow Bachelor contestant Tayshia Adams seemed to be foiled when she encouraged him to date other women. When new arrivals showed interest in him during Week 4, he agreed to go on dates with them while Tayshia began hanging out with Derek, newly single after Demi Burnett's IRL girlfriend Kristian Haggerty arrived in Paradise. However, spending time with other women only made JPJ realize he wasn't over Tayshia, and his feelings became even more intense when he started saying Derek's intentions with her weren't the purest.

At the wedding of Paradise alums Chris and Krystal, as seen in Aug. 27's episode, John Paul Jones' annoyance at Derek boiled over. Taking him aside after the ceremony, John Paul Jones confronted Derek for talking about his Bachelor franchise fame. According to John Paul Jones, Derek repeatedly discussed his podcast and claimed that one could use their Bachelor fame to pursue fans romantically.

Derek didn't exactly have a chance to respond to the claims, as he stayed calm and quiet at the wedding and JPJ refused to discuss the issue with him after the nuptials. After seeing the fight play out on TV, John Paul Jones owned up to his intense actions in an Instagram post ahead of the episode.

"After watching this past Tuesday’s of BIP and having had time to step away from it all and introspect on my actions, I do deeply regret that my behavior was disruptive and upsetting to the celebration of Chris and Krystal’s wedding reception," the financial analyst wrote. "Despite the fatigue and anxiety I felt at the time, I should have used good judgment in my decisions and acted in a more mature and selfless way."

John Paul Jones also apologized directly to Chris and Krystal, who previously spoke out about JPJ being the "dark cloud" on their big day. "I extend my sincere apologies to Chris and Krystal and to their families and friends for my actions," he wrote on Instagram.

An apology is better than silence, and while the post garnered plenty of support on social media from both fans and franchise contestants like Garrett Powell and Chris Bukowski, Derek wasn't convinced. "Don’t insult our intelligence," he commented on the post. "You could reach out on your own instead of on Instagram. This is just an attempt to save face."

Fans will have to wait and see how Derek and John Paul Jones' rivalry continues onscreen, but it looks like at least one of them still feels a little bitter about this argument. Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 3, on ABC.