If Chrissy Teigen and John Legend aren't couple goals, I don't know what couple is. Teigen, a model, television personality, and cookbook author recently posted a risqué photo on her Instagram accompanied by a cheeky caption, in traditional Teigen style. As if the photo wasn't already spicy enough, her hubby John Legend's comment on the photo spiced things up even more. John Legend's comment on Chrissy Teigen's NSFW vacation photo is flirty AF. Honestly, I might have to take some flirting pointers from the two of them.

On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Teigen posted a photo to her Instagram in which she's facing away from the camera, laying on her side on the front of a boat, and wearing nothing but swimsuit bottoms. She's also holding a bottle of LVE wine, which is a wine collection curated by none other than her husband, Legend. The summer-goals photo is captioned, "send me my check," and Teigen tagged both LVE Wines and Legend next to the text of her caption.

It may seem as though Teigen's sassy caption is unbeatable, but it may have been beaten by Legend's equally flirtatious response.

In a comment on the photo, he wrote:

How could we possibly pay you for this priceless work of art.😍 🙌🏽

Excellent work, Legend. Really excellent work.

I think the heart-eyes emoji and celebration hands really drive Legend's flirty vibe home. TBH, if they weren't already happily married with two kids, I think Legend could have totally slid into her DM's with that comment.

Teigen's topless-on-a-boat photo was most likely taken in Italy where she and hubby Legend have been vacationing with their two kids, Luna and Miles, and all their photos have looked like an absolute dream. From pictures like the one where Miles is having an absolute blast in Portofino to snaps of Luna eating leftovers on the Mediterranean to snapshots of the views in Italy, the incredible-looking gelato, and some impressive group selfies, I'm kind of wondering if the couple is ever going to come back — because honestly, why would they? Sadly, Teigen did post a photo on July 6, 2019 with the caption, "last day," which probably means vacation can't last forever, even if you're a celebrity.

Legend posted a pic of a one-piece clad Teigen earlier in the day, and his caption game was simple but still pretty strong. He wrote, "Enjoying my vacation 😍."

If you're an avid Teigen-Legend follower, you'll know that the couple's Italy photos aren't even the best pics they've posted within the last few months — the "best photo award" is definitely reserved for the Instagram photos from Miles' first birthday party. Back in May, Legend and Teigen threw their youngest child, Miles, a birthday party that included a pony ride, a delicious cake, a "Bear-BQ" theme, and even some tortoise action.

I mean, seriously, look at this freaking turtle being sniffed by a little baby lamb and pet by 1-year-old Miles, who most likely won't even remember this day (not that I'm bitter at all):

Wherever they are or whatever they're doing, the Teigen-Legend clan definitely knows how to get a good photo. Here's to hoping Legend keeps his flirty caption game strong even when they head back to the states. Fingers crossed!