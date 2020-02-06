This summer, John Legend will be hitting the road again all across North America. John Legend's Bigger Love tour dates include nearly 30 stops, so the singer will likely visit a location near you. Make sure to set your reminders when tickets go on sale because you definitely don't want to miss out.

The last time Legend toured was for his 2017 Darkness and Light world tour, which saw him perform all over North America, Europe, and Asia. For now, Legend will only be performing in 27 cities across the U.S. and Canada for his Bigger Love tour, but it's possible he'll add more dates in the future in other countries.

Fans who want to purchase tickets to the tour will have two different chances to get them: the artist pre-sale and the general public sale. The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. and fans can sign up for the pre-sale now. Meanwhile the general public sale begins on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m., so if you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift, Bigger Love tour tickets will be perfect for you and that special someone.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, Legend made his tour announcement, also revealing there will be VIP options, as well as a chance to purchase his wine collection, LVE Wines, on tour.

Check out all the Bigger Love tour dates below.

AUG 12, 2020 - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie @ Grand Prairie, TX

AUG 13, 2020 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land @ Sugar Land, TX

AUG 15, 2020 - Ascend Amphitheater @ Nashville, TN

AUG 16, 2020 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park @ Atlanta, GA

AUG 18, 2020 - BB&T Center @ Sunrise, FL

AUG 19, 2020 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre @ St. Augustine, FL

AUG 21, 2020 - Wolf Trap @ Vienna, VA

AUG 22, 2020 - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa - Event Center @ Atlantic City, NJ

AUG 24, 2020 - Radio City Music Hall @ New York, NY

AUG 27, 2020 - The Met Philadelphia @ Philadelphia, PA

AUG 28, 2020 - Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood @ Lenox, MA

AUG 29, 2020 - Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino @ Ledyard, CT

AUG 31, 2020 - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion @ Boston, MA

SEP 2, 2020 - Budweiser Stage @ Toronto, ON

SEP 3, 2020 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill @ Sterling Heights, MI

SEP 5, 2020 - Rose Music Center at The Heights @ Huber Heights, OH

SEP 6, 2020 - Ravinia Festival @ Highland Park, IL

SEP 10, 2020 - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery @ Woodinville, WA

SEP 11, 2020 - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery @ Woodinville, WA

SEP 13, 2020 - Rogers Arena @ Vancouver, BC

SEP 14, 2020 - Keller Auditorium @ Portland, OR

SEP 16, 2020 - The Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA

SEP 17, 2020 - Santa Barbara Bowl @ Santa Barbara, CA

SEP 19, 2020 - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV

SEP 20, 2020 - AVA Amphitheater - Casino Del Sol @ Tucson, AZ

SEP 22, 2020 - Greek Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA

SEP 25, 2020 - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre @ San Diego, CA

The VIP options include a meet and greet experience, LVE Rosé Garden Party experience for 2, LVE Rosé Garden Party experience, and a premium merchandise bundle. The packages will have a variety of perks, like a photo opportunity with Legend, a pre-show sparkling rosé toast with him, complimentary glasses of LVE rosé, first access to the merchandise table, and so much more.

In order to boost your chances of getting VIP or the tickets you prefer, make sure to sign up for the presale now and set a reminder to purchase tickets on Feb. 11 and 14.