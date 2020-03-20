Fans can always count on John Legend to deliver the most romantic songs to express their adoration for the one they love. Fresh off debuting the stunning ballad "Conversations in the Dark" in January, Legend is back with his upbeat new single "Actions." The song will be on Legend's upcoming album, set to be released later this year. John Legend's "Actions" lyrics are all about showing appreciation for your significant other through, well... actions, not words.

While self-quarantining with wife Chrissy Teigen, Legend has been performing free concerts on Instagram Live in order to cheer up people's spirits during the coronavirus pandemic. During a March 17 stream, Legend revealed some huge news: he has a new album on the way. "Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year," he said. "Everybody’s home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I’m going to put some music out."

Legend said fans could expect new music very soon, although he didn't know exactly when that would be. "I don’t know what the schedule going to be like, we’re just going to start putting stuff out. We’re in the process of mixing a lot of the stuff on the record. Luckily, I already wrote and recorded most of it," Legend added, before previewing a new track featuring the lyrics, "Actions speak louder than love songs."

On Thursday, March 19, Legend announced his new song, "Actions," would be released the following day.

Now, the song is here and it's everything fans were hoping for. Listen to "Actions" below.

Now check out the lyrics below so you can sing along:

INTRO

Ay yeah, la la la la la, la la la la la la

La da da da da

VERSE 1

Here I go again, with another love song that I wasted

Just another love run out of patience, she don't want it, she don't need it

Every other word coming from my pen, she throw back in my face, saying where you been

I sound so poetic but it feels like I let it slip away, slip away

PRE-CHORUS

I wanna show my love is strong, make her feel it when I'm home

Don't fake it, no mistaking, she can feel me when I'm gone

CHORUS

And actions speak louder than, speak louder than, speak louder than love songs, And melodies they carry on

Actions speak louder than, speak louder than, speak louder than love songsI've been doing it all wrong

VERSE 2

La da da da da here we go again, just a couple of friends with some benefits

She gave me all of her love that I wasted, I wrote a new song, then erased it

Oh every other thing that I've said before, said you don't wanna hear about it anymore

I feel so creative but it feels like there's nothing left to say to make you stay

PRE-CHORUS

I wanna show my love is strong, make her feel it when I'm home

Don't fake it no mistaking, she can feel it when I'm gone

CHORUS

And actions speak louder than, speak louder than, speak louder than love songs, And melodies they carry on

Actions speak louder than, speak louder than, speak louder than love songs

BRIDGE

I've been doing it all wrong

La da da da da da da da away, la da da da da da da da da all day

She don't wanna hear, don't wanna hear a word I say, a word I say

La da da da da da da da away, la da da da da da da da da all day

She don't wanna hear, don't wanna hear a word I say, a word I say

CHORUS

Actions speak louder than love songs, speak louder than love songs

The melodies they carry on

Actions speak louder than love, speak louder than love songs

I've been doing it all wrong

In his IG livestream, Legend said he wasn't sure whether there would be a music video for "Actions" due to people being urged to self-quarantine at home.