John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's 'Vanity Fair' Cover With Luna & Miles Is Perfection

Luna and Miles Stephens may be mere toddlers, but the pair have already landed the cover of Vanity Fair. You heard me. The adorable tots are featured in the December 2019 issue of the magazine alongside their famous parents, and lemme tell ya: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Vanity Fair cover with Luna and Miles is real life family perfection.

In the gorgeous and yet somehow totally accessible image shot by Marc Seliger, Legend is seen kissing his wife's cheek. But it's their little ones who legit steal the scene. Luna shows off her best mischievous smile and a big Rockette kick, while Miles — clad only in a diaper — stares at the camera with a look on his face that challenges anyone to stop him from breaking free of his dad's arms.

It's just all so relatable. And the gifts keep on coming, because in two additional posts over on Instagram, Vanity Fair shared actual video footage from the shoot.

In the first clip, Legend spins Luna around in the backyard before the foursome busts out into a full-on Christmas music dance party. And in the second, Teigen kisses Miles' feet while Luna rides around in a princess dress on a stuffed tiger.

"The first family we deserve," Vanity Fair captioned the cover story. And OMG nothing has ever been more on point.

Here's the beautiful family photograph:

And here are Vanity Fair's two additional posts on IG. Be sure to click through to see the videos.

Inside the issue, even more of the Legend's family life is laid bare.

Check out this excerpt:

Three-year-old Luna is running away from her baby brother, Miles, who desperately wants to hug her. She’s wearing a bright orange one-shoulder bathing suit and urging her daddy to put on the swim trunks she picked out for him, which are blue and covered with orange crabs. Legend promised her they’d go swimming in the backyard pool when she woke up from her nap. Sunlight fills the house. There’s football on the TV, clattering in the kitchen, and the heavy breathing of the family’s bulldogs puttering around everyone’s feet.

Can someone insert me into this loving scene, STAT? And it gets even better.

A staff member brings wine to the blue couches in the living room, which sit under a high, brilliant ceiling covered with Indonesian tiles. Luna lies on the top of the back cushion telling the reporter that she’s going to be a good fairy for Halloween. 'I thought you wanted to be Darla from The Little Rascals,' says Teigen. Luna gives her mother her best attempt at an eye roll. The generational shade game is strong. A nanny has already put Miles down for his afternoon nap. 'I hate pretending that we do it on our own,' says Teigen. 'We have daytime help, nighttime, weekend. I don’t know how my mom did it.'

Teigen's honesty is so refreshing, and totally on-brand for a star who is both fearless and hilarious when it comes to speaking her mind.

Just ask Legend, who opened up in the article about the couple's early days of dating.

"She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me," he revealed. "What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn’t know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny."

To read the full interview, check out Vanity Fair's December 2019 issue.