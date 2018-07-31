John Krasinski's Comments About How He Initiated Sex With Emily Blunt Prove He Has No Game
John Krasinski is opening up about his life with Emily Blunt. And he is absolutely not shy about telling the world that he has no game whatsoever. In an interview with Men’s Health, Krasinski talked openly about pretty much everything... including how he "propositions" Emily Blunt for sex in their relationship. Actually, John Krasinski’s comments about how he initiated sex with Emily Blunt are surprisingly funny and prove he’s as humble a movie star as they come.
When asked about which euphemisms he’s used for sex, Krasinski dropped a bit of a bomb about him and Blunt:
Oh, man. I don’t know. I can’t go back that far. I think I call it ‘sex’ now, which makes me really sad. I think I actually propositioned my wife by saying, ‘Would you like to have sex tonight?’
Yikes. That’s definitely kind of lame, but also really straightforward. At least Krasinski owns up to it. And I’m sure Blunt doesn’t mind at all.
Sex life revelations weren’t all Krasinski had in store for his interview with Men’s Health. He also told the magazine that he was “boring and clean” growing up and that he loves wine parties:
I was too boring and clean of a kid … I never got into a lot of trouble. Drugs and alcohol, all that stuff. I was never a big partyer. I’m more of a wine-party type. If someone brought out some cheese and wine, I’d be here until 2 a.m. I love talking.
Aside from that, Krasinski also spoke at length about how much it means to him to share the success of A Quiet Place with his wife. For those of you who don’t know, Krasinski wrote, directed, and starred in the film. Blunt also starred alongside him. Here’s what Krasinski had to say about A Quiet Place:
I said to Emily, ‘There’s no greater gift that the universe could have given me than to go through the biggest success of my career and I don’t have to explain to you how it felt.’ We were both in the boat. I said to her ‘I don’t know if it can ever be like this again.’ And — again, leave it to Emily, who is better at everything than me — she goes, ‘It can’t.’ She just so perfectly encapsulated it. ‘It can’t be like this again, and it shouldn’t. So take this and put it on a mantel, this really special treasure that we experienced together. And now go out and do something else.’
Wow, it's so obvious that making this film with his wife meant a lot to Krasinski. And it should because A Quiet Place really is something special. Even Krasinski knows how special and rare the film is:
I know I’ll never do another movie that’s this successful, this original, this underdog-y, and then on top of it have it be with my wife every step of the way.
Krasinski and Blunt have such a sweet relationship. He really seems to appreciate having her by his side and I’m sure she feels exactly the same way.