John Krasinski is opening up about his life with Emily Blunt. And he is absolutely not shy about telling the world that he has no game whatsoever. In an interview with Men’s Health, Krasinski talked openly about pretty much everything... including how he "propositions" Emily Blunt for sex in their relationship. Actually, John Krasinski’s comments about how he initiated sex with Emily Blunt are surprisingly funny and prove he’s as humble a movie star as they come.

When asked about which euphemisms he’s used for sex, Krasinski dropped a bit of a bomb about him and Blunt:

Yikes. That’s definitely kind of lame, but also really straightforward. At least Krasinski owns up to it. And I’m sure Blunt doesn’t mind at all.

Sex life revelations weren’t all Krasinski had in store for his interview with Men’s Health. He also told the magazine that he was “boring and clean” growing up and that he loves wine parties:

Aside from that, Krasinski also spoke at length about how much it means to him to share the success of A Quiet Place with his wife. For those of you who don’t know, Krasinski wrote, directed, and starred in the film. Blunt also starred alongside him. Here’s what Krasinski had to say about A Quiet Place:

Wow, it's so obvious that making this film with his wife meant a lot to Krasinski. And it should because A Quiet Place really is something special. Even Krasinski knows how special and rare the film is:

Krasinski and Blunt have such a sweet relationship. He really seems to appreciate having her by his side and I’m sure she feels exactly the same way.