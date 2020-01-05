The only thing more unbelievable than Joey King's role in The Act is her ensemble at this year's Golden Globes. Joey King's 2020 Golden Globes dress, by Iris van Herpen, is a legit optical illusion. A far cry from Gypsy Rose's pink pajamas, King's dress is black and white striped and boasts a high neckline with cape-like, sculptural sleeves. The actress paired the dress with white stilettos with an ankle strap and minimal jewelry by Harry Winston.

In addition to minimalistic accessories, King also opted for a coordinating makeup look and minimal hair look, so as not to take the attention away from the illusion the dress plays on your eyes (and brain). The actress' hair was pulled back into a textured low ponytail with a side part. For King's makeup, makeup artist Allan Avendaño gave her a silver metallic eye, bold black lashes, and a pale pink pout using Urban Decay products. "Joey’s stylist, Jared Eng, put the starlet in an Iris van Herpen dress that was so graphic and a work of art that we opted for a wash of silver and taupe shades to give her eyes a pop of color without being too overpowering," Avendaño said in a press release shared with Elite Daily.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

To create King's icy silver eye, Avendaño used Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in "Cuff" ($22, Urban Decay) all over the lids and the same product in "Mushroom" on her lash line for a slightly smoked out, yet soft look.

The 20-year-old is nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Made for Television for her incredible performance as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act. The 2019 Hulu-exclusive series is loosely based on a true story and triggered almost as many mind tricks as King's Golden Globes dress.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Whether she wins or loses her category, King has already won the best dressed award for most unique outfit. For as many viewers that couldn't take their eyes off the screen when watching The Act, I'd bet even more won't be able to stop staring at King's trippy dress during the show.