Joe & Sophie Are Reportedly Coping With Their Dog's Death Through Therapy

Just shortly after getting married at the end of June, Joe and Sophie are reportedly coping with their dog's death. TMZ reports their dog, Waldo Picasso, was hit by a car on Wednesday and ultimately passed away as a result of the accident. The incident reportedly occurred when "the dog got spooked by a pedestrian, broke free, ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle" while being walked by a dog walker. A rep for Jonas described it as a "freak accident" to TMZ.

Needless to say, the car crash was unexpected and presumably extremely hard to process. Cosmopolitan reports that, while they reported Waldo Picasso's death to police on July 26, "they delayed filing the report because they were so torn up they had to go to a therapist after the incident." Elite Daily reached out to reps for both parties about the reports that they went to therapy to cope with their dog's death; Turner's rep declined to comment, while Jonas' rep did not respond in time for publication.

According to Turner's Instagram, she and Jonas welcomed Waldo Picasso into their family in April of 2018. Turner announced the new addition to their family with an Instagram post featuring a picture of him and a picture of herself holding him alongside the caption, Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas 🐶 ♥️ 💫"

The two even created an Instagram account for Waldo Picasso with the handle @waldopicassojonas.

Before his passing, Jonas told People that his dogs (Waldo Picasso and his other dog, Porky Basquiat) live a pretty jet-set life. "They live a pretty fabulous life...They have probably traveled more than most of my friends," he shared.

Turner has previously spoken out mental health. "I've suffered with my depression for five or six years now," she told Dr. Phil during an appearance on his podcast, Phil in the Blanks, on April 16. "The biggest challenge for me is getting out of bed and getting out of the house. Learning to love yourself is the biggest challenge." She also noted that she took some time off work to prioritize her mental health.

"I love myself now, or more than I used to," she continued. "I'm now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more."

"People shouldn't be ashamed of it," the actress concluded as she wiped away tears. "So many people are kind of plagued with depression or anxiety or body issues. More people than people realize. If people just opened up to their friends and family, it would be OK. All you have to do is to speak to someone, and you can get the help that you need."

Hopefully, seeking the help of a therapist, if she and her husband choose to do so, will aid the couple during this time.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.