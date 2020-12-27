Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had an extra special Christmas this year, and they shared an Instagram photo to commemorate their first holiday season as parents. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2020 Christmas pic was a silly moment where the two donned pink paper crowns. Check out the photo of the couple's holiday celebration at home.

Jonas spread the holiday cheer on social media with a selfie with his wife over Christmas. The photo featured Jonas and Turner in front of their festive tree. The two were all smiles in the special moment, as they donned matching black sweaters and pink paper crowns.

The couple, who were married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2019, were celebrating their first Christmas as parents of their first child. The two welcomed their baby girl, Willa, at a Los Angeles hospital in July. Jonas and Turner have been notoriously private about their little one, and she wasn't spotted in any of their Christmas pics. However, it's clear the whole fam has been enjoying the holidays together cozying up at home.

Turner even reminisced on her pregnancy over the Christmas break. On IG Stories, a fan asked Turner to post, "Something you miss." Turner simply responded, "MY BELLY." Along with her answer, she shared a selfie of her baby bump while pregnant with Willa last year.

Of course, the couple also celebrated the holiday by exchanging fun Christmas gifts. Turner posted an early Christmas gift she received from her husband to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 15, alongside the caption, "THANKS TO THE HUBBS OF THE YEAR FOR MY EARLY XMAS GIFT."

In a selfie, Turner showed off the special gift to fans, which is seriously perfect for a diehard Hannah Montana fan. It's a big white t-shirt that appears homemade, with multiple pictures of Miley Cyrus printed on it between the words "HANNAH" and "MONTANA." Turner even tagged Cyrus in the Story featuring a selfie of herself wearing the t-shirt. The post got the attention of Cyrus, who reposted Turner's story alongside the caption "yassss @sophiet."

With the two new parents' adorable recent posts on social media, it's clear that Jonas and Turner are the couple goals of the year.