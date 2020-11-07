As the results of the 2020 presidential election remain uncalled, former Vice President Joe Biden took to the stage to give an inspirational address. The close race between Biden and President Donald Trump was at a standstill as of Friday, Nov. 6, with Biden's 253 electoral votes and Trump's 214, per The New York Times election tracker. Despite the stall in calling results, Joe Biden's Nov. 6 speech about the election was all about unity.

Biden began his speech with a confident outlook on the election results so far. "My fellow Americans, we don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell a clear and convincing story: We are going to win this race," he said. As he continued, he used Georgia and Pennsylvania's projected results as an example of how numbers can turn around. "24 hours ago, we were behind in Georgia. Now we’re ahead and we’re going to win that state," said Biden. As of Saturday, Nov. 7, the results for Georgia put Biden at 49.4% and Trump at 49.3% out of the total 98% of estimated votes reported. The remaining 2% leaves the result uncalled.

"We’re on track for over 300 Electoral College votes. And look at the national numbers ... We’ve gotten over 74 million votes," he said. "That’s more votes than any presidential ticket has gotten in the history of the United States of America, and our vote total is still growing."

Biden went on to address the slower process of getting final results in the election this year. "I know watching these vote tallies on TV move slowly upward can be numbing. But never forget: the tallies aren’t just numbers — they represent votes. Men and women who exercised their fundamental right to have their voice heard," said Biden.

Bringing up his plans for economic recovery and health care in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Biden's main theme in the speech was a call for unity. "We need to remain calm. Patient. And let the process work out as we count all the votes. We are proving again what we have proved for 244 years in this country. Democracy works. Your vote will be counted," he said.

"The purpose of our politics isn’t total, unrelenting, unending warfare. No. The purpose of our politics, the work of the nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict — but to solve problems." Biden continued, "To guarantee justice. To give everybody a fair shot. To improve the lives of our people. We may be opponents — but we are not enemies. We are Americans."

As he concluded his speech, he declared, "I’ve said it many times. I’ve never been more optimistic about the future of our nation. There is no reason we can’t own the 21st Century. We just need to remember who we are," said Biden. "This is the United States of America. And there has never been anything we’ve been unable to do when we’ve done it together."

While there is still no projected winner in the 2020 presidential election as of Saturday, Nov. 7, Biden is currently leading the polls and on track for the 270 electoral votes needed to win the race.