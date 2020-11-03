After going viral for draining an impressive three-point shot while on the campaign trail with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama is turning his focus back to the election. With just hours to go until the polls closed, Obama took to Twitter to share a message of hope and excitement for the future while explaining why he thought Biden was the best man for the job. Barack Obama's Election Day 2020 tweets were all about why his former vice president made him a better leader, and included a photo of the two friends hanging out together.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the 44th POTUS headed to Twitter to celebrate the end of a long campaign with a post about leading the country from 2008 to 2016 with Biden by his side.

Re-sharing a post from the Democratic presidential nominee, Obama wrote, "For eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision. He made me a better president. And today, we have the chance to elect Joe and Kamala to build our country back better. But it’s going to take every single one of us."

The former president also shared a photo of him with his former running mate on the campaign trail, urging people to cast their votes as soon as possible if they hadn't done so already.

The former commander-in-chief largely kept quiet about his successor, Donald Trump, in the years since he left office, but that changed when he hit the campaign trail to support his former VP. When Obama spoke at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Aug. 20, he told viewers Biden had "made [him] a better president" while skewering President Trump's track record, saying, "Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t."

"We should expect a president to feel a sense of responsibility for the safety and welfare of all 330 million of us — regardless of what we look like, how we worship, who we love, how much money we have — or who we voted for," he said during the largely virtual event, adding that while he'd he'd hoped "Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously," his successor had only served to divide the country.

Obama's Election Day 2020 messages show he will continue to support his longtime friend, win or lose.