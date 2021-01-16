With only a few days left before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, people are counting down the minutes until Inauguration Day. As Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prepare for the big event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the two have shared a playlist dedicated to the day. TBH, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration playlist is full of the current and throwback bops to help get you hype.

Biden and Harris' official playlist in honor of the upcoming inauguration features a total of 46 songs, referencing Biden's status as the 46th U.S. president. Although the pair didn't curate the playlist themselves, it's full of a variety of genres and eras, with hit anthems from stars like Beyoncé and Dua Lipa. The Biden Inauguration Committee revealed the playlist in a Twitter post on Friday, Jan. 15. Curated by DJ D-Nice and Issa Rae's music company Raedio, the Committee wrote, "@DJDNice and @TheRaedio came up with the perfect playlist for you to dance the night away as we ring in our new leaders."

Titled, "Raedio Presents: Biden + Harris 2021 Inauguration Playlist," you can stream it free on various music services, including Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music.

The Spotify playlist description calls the "joy of these select songs to be self-evident" as the people watch the transition of power to the 46th President of The United States.

A co-founder of Raedio, Benoni Tagoe, also told Rolling Stone the playlist is full of positivity. "We know that music has the power to bring people together, and after a year of national challenges and division, we hope this collection serves as an indication of a new beginning, positive change, and a reminder that music of all types is a common language," Tagoe said.

Songs featured on the playlist include some recent hits you'll recognize like Mac Miller's "Blue World," Dua Lipa's "Levitating," and Beyoncé's "Find Your Way Back."

There are plenty of throwback hits, too, such as "Got To Give It Up — Pt. 1" from Marvin Gaye, Kendrick Lamar's "Now Or Never," The Doobie Brothers' "What a Fool Believes," and Led Zeppelin's "Fool in the Rain."

There's something for literally everyone, as the songs range from pop to R&B to hip-hop to classic rock.

You can check out the full playlist on Spotify below.

Inauguration Day is on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and although it won't look quite like other ceremonies of the past due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you can still watch it go down virtually through ABC News' live coverage or other networks such as CBSN.