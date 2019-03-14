Jimmy Fallon's 'That's My Jam' Is The Celebrity Game Show You've Been Waiting For

If you're a fan of all things music and celebrity then have I got some exciting news tailored just for you. It was just announced March 13 that late night comedian Jimmy Fallon will bring a new unscripted television show to NBC that revolves around just that — celebrities and music. Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam will draw inspiration from the musical segments he brings to life on his late night talk show and the series will feature both classic and brand new music related games played by himself and a new group of celebrity friends each week.

The Tonight Show is known for its many hilarious and laugh inducing skits, with the most popular of course being the "Wheel of Musical Impressions" skit. Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, and Demi Lovato are just some of the A-List celebrities who have taken part in the game, which tasks the stars to perform random musical impressions.

"We love playing these games on the show and it’ll be fun to see it taken to the next level," Fallon shared in a statement.

Meredith Ahr, President of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, shared that the network is "thrilled to bring viewers a new set of games and create a weekly party that is just as much fun to watch as it is to play along." She continued, "Jimmy reinvented the late-night genre with his one-of-a-kind celebrity game segments that show our favorite stars at their most clever, creative and relaxed."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

NBC has already handed out a 10 episode order to the series, which has yet to be given a premiere date, but the occasion marks the second time a Tonight Show segment has turned into a reality series. Back in 2015 Fallon's hit Lip Sync Battle segment was turned into a musical reality competition television series on The Paramount Network, formerly known as Spike. The hit show is still going strong, having entered its fifth season earlier this year, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Fallon is set to executive produce the upcoming series and per The Hollywood Reporter, the hourlong competition will be infused with Fallon’s comedic style, though no host has been named just yet (fingers crossed Neil Patrick Harris doesn't have anything keeping him booked).

And That’s My Jam will join fellow NBC show Ellen DeGeneres’ Game of Games on the network. Game of Games, which launched back in 2017, recreates much of the interactive elements from Ellen's daytime talk show and likely helped lead the way for the network to consider another late night themed game show program. Similarly, the Late Late Show host James Corden found success on his own with his parent network CBS with the ever popular "Carpool Karaoke" series that finds Corden and his celebrity guests cruising through Los Angeles to the guests biggest hits.

What songs will be sung and who sings them remains to be seen but there is no telling what viral moments NBC's next hit show will produce.