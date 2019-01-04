Welp, it's only four days into the new year, and between you and me, I'm already yearning to GTFO. Typical millennial mindset, right? And almost as if they actually heard my relentless complaining, JetBlue is coming in clutch by giving away free flights to Puerto Rico. That's right — JetBlue's Hamilton in Puerto Rico Ticket Giveaway includes two free roundtrip flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, a one-night stay at a hotel and (most importantly) two free tickets to Lin-Manuel Miranda's highly renowned 2015 musical, Hamilton, where the critically acclaimed performer and playwright will reprise his original role. I'm seriously dying to win.

Just as you may have started getting back into the swing of things at work, in school, or while simply hanging out at home, JetBlue is about to give you the opportunity to enter the giveaway of a freakin' lifetime, known as Duel Seats: JetBlue's Hamilton in Puerto Rico Ticket Giveaway. You'll recall that Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the Hamilton in Puerto Rico shows as part of a $15 million dollar fundraising effort to help rebuild Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, per CBS News. So, not only is this chance to see the show in Puerto Rico awesome on its own, but you're also helping do good, as proceeds from the tickets go toward supporting arts on the island of Puerto Rico.

According to JetBlue, five lucky-as-heck winners and a plus-one of their choosing will get the glorious opportunity to fly to San Juan on a JetBlue flight to see Miranda — once again — star as Alexander Hamilton in his Broadway show. Said winners will also get a one-night stay in a hotel in San Juan, and TBH, that's a pretty sweet prize for you and your pal, if you ask me.

There is literally no reason you shouldn't enter this giveaway... especially because doing so is incredibly easy. As of Jan. 10, you'll be able to enter the airline company's daily sweepstakes by navigating to JetBlue's Hamilton webpage. Make sure to check the valid entry times in the sweepstakes' Official Rules, though, because entry periods, winner drawings, and flights vary each day. The entry periods are as follows:

Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. ET through Jan. 11 at 8:59 a.m. ET

Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. ET through Jan. 12 at 8:59 a.m. ET

Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. ET through Jan. 14 at 8:59 a.m. ET

Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. ET through Jan. 15 at 8:59 a.m. ET

Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. ET through Jan. 16 at 8:59 a.m. ET

The winner of each entry period will be announced at 9 a.m. ET on the closing day of that entry period. For example, the first entry period winner will be announced at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 11, and they will attend the Jan. 12 showing of Hamilton in Puerto Rico.

Once you get to the entry page, you'll just have to follow a few simple directions to complete and submit the online registration form, which includes entering a valid email address and personal contact information. There's a limit of one entry per person, per entry period, and if you submit multiple entries in a single entry period, you will be disqualified from the drawing. There will be only one winner in each of the five entry periods, though, so keep your fingers crossed.

Also, make sure you're free to go before entering the giveaway each day. According to the Official Rules, winners will embark on their journey during Puerto Rico's opening week of Hamilton, between Jan. 12 and Jan. 17 (note: there is no Jan. 14 show available). The flight you win totally depends on the entry period in which you submitted your information, so, check your calendar before you enter. Winning the prize and then finding out you aren't actually able to go would be a real drag.

JetBlue is often doing fun things like this. During the summer of 2018, for example, the airline company did an Up, Up, and Rosé flight, where they conducted an actual rosé tasting on a flight that went from Boston, Massachusetts, to Charleston, South Carolina. Guys, I was actually able to go, and all I can say is that it was totally my dream come true.

JetBlue's giveaway is six full days away and I'm seriously already dripping in sweat. IDK about you, but I am so eager to win these tickets, and if any of you out there do — in fact — win the grand prize, please take me as your plus-one. I swear I'm an unbelievable travel buddy.