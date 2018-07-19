It's finally mid-July, and I have that "summertime sadness." The season is more than halfway over, and there aren't too many weekends left to lounge aimlessly on the beach. But instead of hanging up your bathing suit and sulking inside, you should plan a fall getaway to keep the summer vibes flowing. Thankfully, JetBlue's Endless Summer Sale has cheap flights to Caribbean beaches — and plane tickets are incredibly cheap. See? There's no reason to be sad about the season when you can travel with the warmth.

There is one catch, though. In order to take advantage of JetBlue's Endless Summer Sale, you must fly out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL); Orlando, Florida (MCO); or New York, New York (JFK). I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but I had to get that information out of the way. If you are able to fly out of one of those cities, then start planning. There are tons of destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean that you can visit at a cheap cost.

In order to score a ticket, book your JetBlue trip by Friday, July 20. If you buy it in time, you'll be able to travel between Sept. 5 and Nov. 7, 2018. When you think about it, that's the perfect time to prolong the summer if you aren't ready for chilly weather yet. However, keep in mind that blackout dates for the sale are Oct. 4 through Oct. 8, 2018. According to JetBlue, more blackout dates may apply and vary by route.

OK, let's get to the fun part: the actual sales. The cheapest deal that JetBlue is offering this time around is a $59 one-way flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. This sale is only good for travel on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, according to JetBlue.

If you think about it, that plane ticket might cost less than your weekend brunch. So, let's weigh the odds: Would you rather splurge on unlimited mimosas and pancakes, or a one-way trip to the Caribbean?

I thought so.

Another irresistible deal on JetBlue's Endless Summer Sale is a $64 one-way flight from Orlando, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas. This sale is also only good for travel on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday — so plan your getaway accordingly.

An additional show-stopping deal that comes along with JetBlue's Endless Summer Sale is a $74 one-way flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Turks and Caicos. Unlike the previous flights mentioned, you can score this deal on a Saturday in September if you book your ticket fast enough. So, what are you waiting for? Make sure to snag your ticket before it's too late.

Did you think I forgot about my good friends living in New York City? Don't worry, I'm not done. Those flying out of New York, New York can score a $74 one-way ticket to Bermuda, which is an astonishing deal. If you're planning a beach trip from The Big Apple, put your MTA card down, and pick your credit card up. Now is the time to purchase a flight.

Again, you have until Friday, July 20 to purchase your discounted flight. If you aren't based in Florida or New York, keep an eye on JetBlue Cheep's Twitter account for more sale announcements. Safe travels.