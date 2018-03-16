Spending hours scouring the internet for reasonable airfare is probably my least favorite part of traveling. I mean, it can totally pay off in the end when you fly to your getaway for next to nothing, but sometimes you want a simpler way to score a great deal. Well, if you plan to hop on a plane within then next few months, then save your time and head to JetBlue, like, now. JetBlue's Big Spring Sale has $39 flights to Florida, and you do not want to miss out on them.

There's nothing like a flash sale on airfare to make you realize that you are in desperate need of a vacation. Seriously, you'll want to start planning a getaway as soon as you see some of the killer deals in JetBlue's Big Spring Sale, as reported by Travel + Leisure. To take advantage of the sale, you'll need to book your flights before the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, March 16, 2018, according to the JetBlue website.

The other dates to pay attention to when booking your spring travel with the deal are March 27 - June 20, 2018, because those are dates you must travel within if you're taking advantage of the deal. Also, make sure to note that May 22 - 30, 2018 are blackout dates (don't worry, you'll still have plenty of opportunities to jet off on a vacation on the cheap).

OK, now that you know how to score the deals, check out exactly what you can get.

Right off the bat, you can get a $39 one-way flight from Atlanta to Orlando, so if you were still toying with a spring break trip, now is the time to buy. If you don't find yourself residing in Georgia but you still want to head down south, you can grab a $54 flight from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale.

Alternatively, Floridians looking to catch some rays in a different sunny spot can buy a $174 flight from Orlando to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. If you want to ditch the beach, though, you can inject a little history and education into your trip when you buy a one-way flight from Orlando to Washington D.C. for $84.

East Coast residents a little further up the coast in New York can escape the cold with a $74 one-way flight to Savannah, Georgia, or you can fly from New York to Daytona Beach, Florida for $84. The Big Spring Sale has plenty of options for New Yorkers, and if you missed out on Mardi Gras, you can fly from New York to New Orleans for $154.

If you're on the East Coast and don't have time for a long-distance trip, take advantage of this $59 from Boston to New York. On the other hand, if you want to head cross-country for some springtime sun, buy a flight from Boston to San Diego for $179.

Moving to the middle of the country, cheap flights to sun and sand aren't on the menu for Chicagoans, but you can check out a place with a few more skyscrapers than the Windy City when you fly from Chicago to New York for $89. Michiganders can check out a different East Coast hot spot when you buy a $64 one-way flight from Detroit to Boston.

West Coasters looking for a spring escape can "Keep Austin Weird" when you buy a $114 flight from Long Beach to Austin, Texas. If spring break isn't a break without a little slot machine action, you can fly from Long Beach to Las Vegas for $44. Northern Californians can get away, too, with deals like a $164 flight from San Francisco to New York.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

So, if you were on the fence about whether or not to get away this spring, then I think these awesome airfare deals have made the decision to for you (and that decision is yes, you definitely deserve a vaca).

Seriously, though, this peek into some of the airfare highlights isn't even the half of it when it comes to JetBlue's Big Spring Sale — there are so many deals to be had. So, make sure you check out what flights might fit your own budget and schedule, and remember to book before end-of-day on Friday, March 16 to grab these deals for your best (and thriftiest) vacation yet.